Registration for 2021 SEMA Show Now Open

Registration for the 2021 SEMA Show, scheduled for Nov. 2-5 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, is now open at semashow.com/register .

The premier gathering for the automotive specialty equipment industry, the 2021 SEMA Show already has more than 1,500 companies confirmed to exhibit and many more expected before the event takes place in November. Exhibitors include major automakers and small businesses, as well as iconic aftermarket manufacturers who are enhancing their booths to heighten their presence at what will be the first industry-wide, in-person gathering for the $46.2 billion specialty automotive industry in nearly two years.

“Given the restrictions our industry has endured the last year, pent-up demand for the SEMA Show is at an all-time high,” said Tom Gattuso, vice president of events for SEMA. “More so than other years, the 2021 SEMA Show will be fundamental in helping industry professionals grow existing relationships, create new ones and push their businesses forward.”

Attendees at the 2021 SEMA Show will witness firsthand nearly two year’s worth of innovation, technology and new products from manufacturers as they showcase products, debut vehicles, conduct demonstrations and prepare to do business throughout all four halls of the 3.2-million-square-foot Las Vegas Convention Center.

“We are ready to get back to SEMA and connect with our customers this fall,” said Michael Hamrick, events and promotions manager for Wilwood Disc Brakes. “Everyone at Wilwood Disc Brakes is putting their best foot forward to have a great event and catch up with our customers. We have quite a few new products to unveil, and SEMA is the place to do it.”