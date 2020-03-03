Registration for CIECA CONNEX 2020 Now Open

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced that its 12th annual conference, CONNEX 2020, will be held Sept. 14-16 in Charlotte, N.C.

The event will include a full lineup of business and technical speakers, networking opportunities and a vehicle gifting as part of the National Auto Body Council Recycled Rides program. One of the highlights of the event will be a tour of Hendrick Motorsports.

All industry stakeholders, including CIECA members, non-members, OEMs, repairers, insurers, information providers, car rental companies, recyclers and new members of the collision industry are invited to attend.

“CIECA CONNEX 2020 is a perfect opportunity to expand your knowledge of the issues challenging our industry,” said Ed Weidmann, executive director of CIECA. “Standardized communication provides the ability to streamline interaction among companies. CONNEX is an excellent forum to learn about data standards, new business practices and the technical knowledge needed to streamline business workflows and compete in today’s challenging and ever-changing marketplace.”

For information about early-bird registration and discounted room rates, visit the CIECA website.