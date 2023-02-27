 Registration Going Fast for HD Repair Forum

Registration Going Fast for HD Repair Forum

The HD Repair Forum announced that early registration numbers for its event to be held April 18-19 in Fort Worth, Texas are higher than normal driven by a robust session lineup.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The HD Repair Forum announced that early registration numbers for its event to be held April 18-19 in Fort Worth, Texas are higher than normal driven by a session lineup that covers topics such as the technician shortage, improving profitability and handling new vehicle technology during repair.

“We are also very excited to announce two new OEMs who are participating for the first time this year,” said Jennie Lepore, communications director for the HD Repair Forum.

MCI representative Tim Barnes will take the stage on Tuesday, April 18 to discuss how to access repair information, find parts and  share opportunities for engagement with the OEM. Presenting on the main stage Wednesday, April 19 is Prevost’s Robert Hitt, who will explain the advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS) features common to their latest vehicles and underscore proper repair.

OEMs like Navistar will continue their longstanding involvement with the forum and deliver information about new vehicle technology. Component suppliers like Bendix, whose ADAS technologies are embedded within a wide range of vehicle makes and models, will supply attendees with need-to-know education that will help prepare the industry for more complex repairs. 3M, AkzoNobel, Axalta Coating Systems, Evercoat, I-CAR, PPG and TEXA will also deliver educational seminars throughout the two-day event. Their support of the market and year-round efforts to provide solutions for this industry has been pivotal to improvements in the marketplace. To see the full agenda visit hdrepairforum.com/agenda

“We are encouraged by the level of engagement from so many of the industry’s leaders,” said Brian Nessen, co-founder of the HD Repair Forum. “As the market continues to evolve, there is an even greater need for collaboration among stakeholders, and the HD Repair Forum is the perfect conduit.”

Registration for the event is open, and attendees can access discounted hotel rates at the Hilton Fort Worth. to register, click here.  

