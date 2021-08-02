Registration Now Open for 2021 HD Repair Forum

Registration for the 2021 HD Repair Forum conference is now open. The conference will take place Sept. 15-16, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio, and will be co-locating with the American Trucking Association’s Technology & Maintenance Council’s fall meetings.

The HD Repair Forum’s program will follow a similar format as in years past, spanning two days with presentations and panel discussions involving OEMs, insurers and other collision industry leaders. Attendees of this collision repair-focused event will gain valuable information on industry trends and insight as to how technology will redefine the industry in the future. Breakout sessions that will take place at the conclusion of day one and in the morning hours of day two will provide attendees the opportunity to choose education on topics that best address their individual or business needs. The event’s general session and breakout sessions are geared towards executives, shop owners, managers and company leaders.

