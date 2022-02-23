 Registration Now Open for 2022 WIN Educational Conference
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

Registration Now Open for 2022 WIN Educational Conference

on

Massachusetts Collision Repairers Speak at Labor Rate Hearing

on

NORTHEAST Show to Include Panel Discussion on Labor Rates

on

3M Joins CIECA as Corporate Member
Advertisement
Do You Fall Prey to Wash Bay Diagnostics? (VIDEO)

Understanding Vehicle Sensor Angle (VIDEO)

Learn why the angle of vehicle sensors such as radar and cameras is critical to how they "see".

The Importance of a Vehicle Pre-Scan (VIDEO)

Learn why it's important to perform a pre-repair scan on every vehicle you repair.

MORE POST

  • Feb 23, 2022

Are You the Leader You

  • Jan 19, 2022

From Paralegal to Three-Store Owner

  • Jan 17, 2022

It’s 2022 — Is the

  • Dec 27, 2021

Auto Body Consolidation: Who Will

  • Dec 20, 2021

Preparing for 2022: Reviewing and

  • Dec 14, 2021

Collision Repair Expert: Brace Yourself

  • Nov 05, 2021

Business Lessons from James Bond

  • Oct 29, 2021

Building a Team: The Ratio

  • Oct 14, 2021

Collision Repair Tricks and Treats

  • Oct 11, 2021

Schaefer Autobody Centers: 7 Tough

  • Sep 28, 2021

Tough Lessons Learned: One MSO

  • Sep 22, 2021

Motivational Quotes: Inspire Your Collision

Trending Now

Products: Value-Driven OTOFIX Automotive Diagnostics Brand Launched

News: Top 5 Stories of the Week

News: Association News

News: Videos of the Week

Current Issues

February 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Associations

Registration Now Open for 2022 WIN Educational Conference

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) has opened registration for its 2022 Annual Educational Conference. The conference will be a hybrid experience, with the in-person event held in Greenville, S.C., from May 2-4, 2022. A virtual viewing option will take place at the same time for attendees to participate from their home or office.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

“We’re thrilled to be offering the flexibility of a hybrid event for our members, sponsors and attendees this year,” said Kim Frasher, co-chair of the 2022 Conference Committee. “WIN is excited to bring together people from all over the collision repair industry for a conference filled with insightful keynote speakers, sensational programming and a renewed sense of community.”

The cost to attend the virtual event is $149 for WIN members and $299 for non-members. WIN members will receive an early bird discount for the in-person event if they register before March 15. The cost to attend the in-person event is as follows:

Advertisement
  • WIN members before March 15: $399
  • WIN members after March 15: $499
  • Non-members: $599
  • You can join WIN as a professional member anytime for $95

Conference programming begins at 9 a.m. (EST) and concludes between 3-4 p.m. each day. In keeping with tradition, WIN is excited to host the following insightful keynote speakers:

  • Dr. Michelle Rozen, “The Change Doctor”
  • Duncan Wardle, innovation and creativity expert
  • Dr. Debbie Sorensen, emotional intelligence psychologist

“We are looking forward to bringing our community together again through either our virtual viewing option or live in Greenville this year. We can’t wait to reconnect,” said Jenny Anderson, chair of WIN. “Whether it’s experiencing the networking and mentorship that always flourishes at the conference or getting to reunite with amazing women in the industry that come from all over the country, we’re thrilled to be able to again offer a flexible conference experience for our supporters and members.”

Advertisement

The conference will also feature the signature WIN Gala on May 3 which will celebrate women across the industry, including the presentation of the Most Influential Women (MIW) awards, as well as the 2022 Scholarship Walk. WIN also welcomes all to participate in the 2022 Scholarship Walk virtual event, which raises money for the WIN scholarship fund. Participants can walk at home with family, neighbors and colleagues and then join the fun by sharing these experiences on social media and using the hashtag #WINwalk22. Anyone headed to Greenville, S.C., for the conference can join WIN for an in-person walk as well. Registration for the walk is now open!

Advertisement

WIN encourages participants to connect on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram to share pictures, takeaways from the keynotes and memories from conferences past using the hashtag #WINinGreenville.

For more information, click here.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Associations: ASA Releases Episode Two of Technology and Telematics Podcast

Associations: Associations Issue Statement on U.S.-Canada Border Disruptions

Associations: AASP/NJ to Award $5,000 to NORTHEAST 2022 Attendees

Associations: EagleMMS Joins CIECA as Corporate Member

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business