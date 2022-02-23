Registration Now Open for 2022 WIN Educational Conference

The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) has opened registration for its 2022 Annual Educational Conference. The conference will be a hybrid experience, with the in-person event held in Greenville, S.C., from May 2-4, 2022. A virtual viewing option will take place at the same time for attendees to participate from their home or office.

Click Here to Read More

Advertisement

“We’re thrilled to be offering the flexibility of a hybrid event for our members, sponsors and attendees this year,” said Kim Frasher, co-chair of the 2022 Conference Committee. “WIN is excited to bring together people from all over the collision repair industry for a conference filled with insightful keynote speakers, sensational programming and a renewed sense of community.” The cost to attend the virtual event is $149 for WIN members and $299 for non-members. WIN members will receive an early bird discount for the in-person event if they register before March 15. The cost to attend the in-person event is as follows:

Advertisement

WIN members before March 15: $399

WIN members after March 15: $499

Non-members: $599

You can join WIN as a professional member anytime for $95 Conference programming begins at 9 a.m. (EST) and concludes between 3-4 p.m. each day. In keeping with tradition, WIN is excited to host the following insightful keynote speakers: Dr. Michelle Rozen, “The Change Doctor”

Duncan Wardle, innovation and creativity expert

Dr. Debbie Sorensen, emotional intelligence psychologist “We are looking forward to bringing our community together again through either our virtual viewing option or live in Greenville this year. We can’t wait to reconnect,” said Jenny Anderson, chair of WIN. “Whether it’s experiencing the networking and mentorship that always flourishes at the conference or getting to reunite with amazing women in the industry that come from all over the country, we’re thrilled to be able to again offer a flexible conference experience for our supporters and members.”

Advertisement

The conference will also feature the signature WIN Gala on May 3 which will celebrate women across the industry, including the presentation of the Most Influential Women (MIW) awards, as well as the 2022 Scholarship Walk. WIN also welcomes all to participate in the 2022 Scholarship Walk virtual event, which raises money for the WIN scholarship fund. Participants can walk at home with family, neighbors and colleagues and then join the fun by sharing these experiences on social media and using the hashtag #WINwalk22. Anyone headed to Greenville, S.C., for the conference can join WIN for an in-person walk as well. Registration for the walk is now open!

Advertisement