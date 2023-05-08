 B2B event to feature 2,000-plus automotive aftermarket brands, new products and vehicle technology.

Registration Now Open for 2023 SEMA Show

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Registration for the 2023 SEMA Show is now open at semashow.com/register.

Featuring thousands of exhibitors and brands, the Oct. 31-Nov. 3 event at the Las Vegas Convention Center will showcase the hottest products in — and tools for — automotive customization. Businesses that sell or distribute automotive parts will find special show deals, make quality connections with manufacturers, learn about new trends and leave with new ideas to help build their business.

A single registration includes:

  • Four days of access to the trade-only SEMA Show floor, where manufacturers are prepared to provide product demonstrations and answer technical questions about thousands of products
  • Inspiration from leading innovators and celebrities sharing their personal messages at seminars, keynote addresses and other special events
  • Insight on new technology, such as alternative fuel, electric vehicles and advanced driver-assistance systems
  • Emerging trends shown on the world-class vehicle build debuts throughout the Las Vegas Convention Center
  • Meaningful connections and partnerships with professionals from throughout the world, which can only be accomplished through face-to-face conversations and gatherings

The $40 fee for qualified buyers is available until June 30. Deadlines and fees for other registration categories can also be found at semashow.com/register.

“As a trade association, we are committed to ensuring that participation in the SEMA Show is easy and affordable,” said Tom Gattuso, vice president of events for SEMA. “Making the annual trade show accessible to the worldwide marketplace is what helps make the SEMA Show the best place to connect with the industry. It guarantees that the best products, most innovative ideas and emerging trends are at the show.”

Show organizers encourage registrants to sign up early to maximize the return on their investment. In addition to a discounted rate, early registrants are among the first to learn about special events, new features and exhibits, and the education program.

For more information about the 2023 SEMA Show, visit semashow.com.

