Registration Now Open for Automotive Body Parts Association Annual Conference

The Automotive Body Parts Association (ABPA) announced that registration is now open for the 2019 ABPA Annual Meeting and Convention to be held April 30-May 3, 2019 at the Westin Ft. Lauderdale Beach Resort in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.

The conference offers an opportunity to meet major manufacturers, insurers, collision parts distributors, data providers and other collision industry leaders.

One of the featured speakers will be Greg Horn of the Hartford Insurance Company, who will present an industry overview of accident data, trends in repair and the increasing need for alternate parts use. Horn is the assistant vice president of Auto and Property Claims Strategy at the Hartford. Based in St. Louis, Mo., he works with a team of specialists to create the optimal operating workflows for claims resolution. Prior to joining the Hartford, Horn was vice president of industry relations and data analytics for Mitchell International. He came to Mitchell from the auto insurance claims area, having held leadership positions at GMAC Insurance, National Grange Mutual and Leader/Transport Insurance Companies. During his career, Horn has served on the I-CAR Education Foundation, the General Motors Safety Council and GM Fixed Operations Advisory Committee. He recently served two years as trustee on the Collision Industry Foundation.

To register for the conference or for more information, click here.