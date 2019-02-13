Registration Open for 2019 Collision Repair Education Foundation Golf Fundraiser

The Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) announced that registration for its 18th annual golf fundraiser, co-hosted by the automotive refinish business unit of PPG, is now open.

The event will be held Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Golfers will enjoy a round of golf at the Brickyard Crossing Golf Course in Indianapolis, Ind., voted as one of the Top 100 American Public Golf Courses by Golf Digest and Golfweek. This course has four holes inside the oval and 14 holes adjacent to the backstretch of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Organizers anticipate the fundraiser will sell out during the spring, so early registration is encouraged. The event supports CREF’s mission to provide support for collision repair programs at high school and colleges across North America.

Participants can register online through the education foundation’s website.

Registration for the fundraiser includes 18 holes of golf, cart rental, beverages and snacks on the course, lunch, dinner, promotional items and opportunities to participate in contests throughout the day.

The event will be held in conjunction with the Collision Industry Conference and MSO Symposium events taking place that week in Indianapolis.

“PPG takes pride in supporting the Collision Repair Education Foundation and such a worthy industry challenge,” said Tom Wolf, PPG, director business development USCA. “The industry-wide shortage of people in our industry has been highlighted as the number-one hurdle we face when staffing for consistent quality repairs. We challenge the entire collision industry repair community to join us in Indianapolis this July to help raise additional funds, support and awareness for high school and college collision school programs through this great event. Through the event’s sponsors, players and volunteers, we are able to not only have a great afternoon of golf fellowship but assist the foundation in supporting the future professionals of our great industry.”

Added CREF Director of Development Brandon Eckenrode, “Our annual golf fundraiser is an incredible event that helps us raise funds to provide crucial support to collision school programs across the country. We anticipate that we will be sold out within a matter of a few short months, so please register early.”