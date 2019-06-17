Registration for ASA’s Technology & Telematics Forum﻿ Now Open

The Automotive Service Association (ASA) announced it is partnering with the Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers (AAM) to host the 5th Annual Technology & Telematics Forum in Troy, Mich., Sept. 12, 2019, where attendees will have the chance to listen and interact with industry experts on new vehicle technologies.

Leading the forum will be automotive manufacturers, researchers, innovators and technology developers, who will discuss next-level issues facing collision and mechanical repairers and shop owners. Vehicle technology is becoming increasingly sophisticated, and it is critical that independent repairers are aware of the latest technological advances in the industry and how these innovations will impact shops owners.

The forum will include five panels from 1-5 p.m. Following the last panel discussion, there will be time for attendees to interact, get connected and discuss key takeaways.

To register, click here. The early-bird registration deadline is July 19. Members pay $79 for registration and nonmembers pay $99. After the deadline, the price increases to $99 for members and $129 for nonmembers. To learn more about Technology and Telematics Forum, click here.