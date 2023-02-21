Registration Open for Auto Care Connect

The Auto Care Association announced the opening of registration for the 2023 Auto Care Connect event, which will include the Paint, Body & Equipment Specialists (PBES) Annual Conference that brings together the leaders of the automotive aftermarket paint, body and equipment industry for a conference focusing on education and networking.

The event will take place May 21-25, 2023 in Orlando, Fla., at the Hyatt Regency Orlando. Connect will bring together four of the Auto Care Association’s exclusive spring events for an experience that delivers more for attendees and their businesses.

Auto Care Connect is designed to unite various leaders and communities under the association and presents a unique opportunity for attendees to:

Network with an expanded group of industry leaders

Create new business connections

Attend accredited educational sessions to earn CEUs

Explore exhibitor opportunities

Maximize travel/time out of the office

Access the latest resources the Auto Care Association offers to the industry — all in one place

Connect event is comprised of the association’s Spring Leadership Days, ACPN Knowledge Exchange, PBES Annual Conference and YANG Leadership Conference. From networking to education to vendor showcases and resources from the association’s communities, Auto Care Connect attendees will have the opportunity to explore each of the four conferences’ schedules for content relevant to them and will be able to customize their participation to maximize their event experience.

New this year, attendees can customize their experience by selecting a window of event days which provides access to all events within those days. Take advantage of the opportunity to expand and discover new content and connections:

Spring Leadership Days: brings together volunteer leaders from across industry segments to discuss issues facing the industry and implement solutions to address them. An all-attendee keynote will be held the morning of Wednesday, May 24 including an industry and economic update.

brings together volunteer leaders from across industry segments to discuss issues facing the industry and implement solutions to address them. An all-attendee keynote will be held the morning of Wednesday, May 24 including an industry and economic update. ACPN Knowledge Exchange: celebrating their 50th anniversary, the Automotive Content Professionals community brings together the largest gathering of content professionals and their vendors and solution partners. If an aftermarket professional’s job role includes cataloging, ACES and PIES, this is a must-attend event.

celebrating their 50th anniversary, the Automotive Content Professionals community brings together the largest gathering of content professionals and their vendors and solution partners. If an aftermarket professional’s job role includes cataloging, ACES and PIES, this is a must-attend event. PBES Annual Conference: brings together the leaders of the automotive aftermarket paint, body and equipment industry for a conference focusing on education and networking. Exclusive 2023 survey results from the Crash Network on distributor buying behavior to be revealed and analyzed at the PBES conference.

brings together the leaders of the automotive aftermarket paint, body and equipment industry for a conference focusing on education and networking. Exclusive 2023 survey results from the Crash Network on distributor buying behavior to be revealed and analyzed at the PBES conference. YANG Leadership Conference: brings together auto care industry professionals under the age of 40 for networking, collaboration and educational sessions designed to usher in a new era of auto care industry executives.

For more information and/or to register, visit autocare.org/connect.