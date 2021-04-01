Registration Open for CREF Summer Golf Fundraiser

Click Here to Read More

Scheduled for July 13, the fundraiser will take place in the Greater Cleveland area in conjunction with the currently scheduled national industry meetings. The event will be held at the semi-private Stonewater Golf Course, one of Northeast Ohio’s premier courses designed by the award-winning architect team of Hurzdan & Fry. Funds raised for this event assist CREF in supporting high school and college collision programs, students and instructors.

Industry professionals who might not be able to attend the event can still participate through the annual helicopter golf ball drop, sponsored by Refinish Solutions Group. Individuals can purchase golf balls for $15 each that will be dropped from a helicopter over a target on the Stonewater Golf Course the day of the event. The individual whose golf ball lands closest to the target will win a GoldenTee Home Arcade Unit ($3,800 value) and a $1,000 gift card. Participants do not need to be present to win, and golf balls can be purchased online.

The 2021 golf fundraiser remaining sponsorship opportunities include:

Dinner sponsors ($5,000) – 3 more available, Allstate Insurance

Lunch sponsors ($5,000) – 3 more available, Axalta Coating Systems

Beverage cart sponsor ($5,000) – 2 more available, Sherwin-Williams

Cooling towel sponsor ($5,000) – 1 available

Golf towel sponsor ($5,000) – 1 available

Shoe bag sponsor ($5,000) – 1 available

Logo golf ball pack sponsor ($3,000) – 4 available

Cigar holder ($3,000) – 1 available

Tee box sponsor ($1,000) – 4 more available, Service King, National Coatings & Supplies (2), AirPro Diagnostics, Painters Supply & Equipment, Subaru

The 2021 golf fundraiser sold sponsorships include: