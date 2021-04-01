Registration Open for CREF Summer Golf Fundraiser

The Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) announced that registration for their annual summer golf fundraiser, co-hosted by PPG Automotive Refinish, is now open.
Scheduled for July 13, the fundraiser will take place in the Greater Cleveland area in conjunction with the currently scheduled national industry meetings. The event will be held at the semi-private Stonewater Golf Course, one of Northeast Ohio’s premier courses designed by the award-winning architect team of Hurzdan & Fry. Funds raised for this event assist CREF in supporting high school and college collision programs, students and instructors.
Industry professionals who might not be able to attend the event can still participate through the annual helicopter golf ball drop, sponsored by Refinish Solutions Group. Individuals can purchase golf balls for $15 each that will be dropped from a helicopter over a target on the Stonewater Golf Course the day of the event. The individual whose golf ball lands closest to the target will win a GoldenTee Home Arcade Unit ($3,800 value) and a $1,000 gift card. Participants do not need to be present to win, and golf balls can be purchased online.
The 2021 golf fundraiser remaining sponsorship opportunities include:
- Dinner sponsors ($5,000) – 3 more available, Allstate Insurance
- Lunch sponsors ($5,000) – 3 more available, Axalta Coating Systems
- Beverage cart sponsor ($5,000) – 2 more available, Sherwin-Williams
- Cooling towel sponsor ($5,000) – 1 available
- Golf towel sponsor ($5,000) – 1 available
- Shoe bag sponsor ($5,000) – 1 available
- Logo golf ball pack sponsor ($3,000) – 4 available
- Cigar holder ($3,000) – 1 available
- Tee box sponsor ($1,000) – 4 more available, Service King, National Coatings & Supplies (2), AirPro Diagnostics, Painters Supply & Equipment, Subaru
The 2021 golf fundraiser sold sponsorships include:
- Golf cart sponsor – D&S Automotive Collision and Restyling
- Helicopter golf ball drop – Saint-Gobain Abrasives
- $50,000 prize hole-in-one sponsor – Fusor
- Visor/hat sponsor – FCA/Mopar
- Poker chip ball marker – Columbus Collision Education Foundation, Service King
- $10,000 prize hole-in-one sponsor – Refinish Distributors Alliance
- Closest-to-the-pin contest sponsor – Refinish Distributors Alliance, BASF
- Straightest drive contest sponsor – BASF
- Bottled water sponsor – 3M
- Photography sponsor – Enterprise Rent-A-Car
- Beverage can koozie sponsor – DCR Systems LLC
- Exclusive green sponsor – Service King
- Divot tool kit sponsor – GEICO
- Long drive contest sponsor – Subaru, Refinish Distributors Alliance
Businesses are invited to secure one of the remaining sponsorship opportunities to participate in the event and help CREF raise even more funds for high school/college collision programs. Registration is $300 per person ($1,200 per foursome), which includes lunch, 18 holes of golf, cart rental, complimentary beverages on the course, dinner, promotional items, course contests and an evening reception. Registration is now available online, and the event is anticipated to sell out by June.
Industry members interested in sponsoring and/or participating in this event should contact Brandon Eckenrode, director of development, at (312) 231-0258.