Registration Open for SCRS’ Repairer Driven Education Series at 2019 SEMA Show



The Society of Collision Repair Specialists’ (SCRS) has announced that registration is now open for its Repairer Driven Education (RDE) series at the 2019 SEMA Show.

The 2019 show marks the 10th year of RDE from SCRS, as the association continues to build upon the attendee feedback and programming successes from the past decade, while working to keep the event fresh and continually evolving. Attendees can continue to expect unique classroom experiences with the industry’s most sought-after subject matter experts, while also finding access to new presenters debuting with their first RDE appearance.

Registration for the series can be done here.

Monday’s program kicks off with a newly added 1:00 p.m. feature workshop courtesy of Paul Webb and Elle Artison of Paul Webb Training. With ample attendee recommendations to SCRS after their appearance during the BMW Group Certified Collision Repair Center Conference, the association arranged this session to help our audience focus on Advanced Business Communications – The A-B-C’s Of Building Trust. With a premise of developing “easy to use skills” that build trust with co-workers and customers, and a focus on understanding communication styles, this program is suited for a wide audience, from collision repair professionals to exhibitor staff members who will be manning the booths for the week-long Show. This year’s program –starting with this kickoff workshop – is one you won’t want to miss!

When registering for education through www.scrs.com/rde, attendees will have the option to either link the education to an existing registration or to purchase a new show pass at the same time as the education package.

All education sessions are individually available or attendees purchase a Full Series Pass which provides access to one regular session in each time slot, access to all three sessions of the OEM Collision Repair Technology Summit, one ticket to the SCRS After-party on Thursday night, and admission to the IDEAS Collide Showcase on Friday which features 10 new 10-minute presentations.