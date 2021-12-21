 Registration Opens for 2022 HD Repair Forum
Registration Opens for 2022 HD Repair Forum

Events

Registration Opens for 2022 HD Repair Forum

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The HD Repair Forum announced that early-bird registration for its 2022 event is now open. It is set to return to the historic Hilton Fort Worth April 5-6, 2022. Last month, advisory board members met to discuss the state of the industry and made plans for the upcoming event.

The HD Repair Forum’s program will follow a similar format as in years past, spanning two days with presentations and panel discussions involving OEMs, insurers and other collision industry leaders.

Attendees will gain valuable information on collision industry trends and insight as to how technology is redefining the industry and repairs in the future. Focused learning tracks are available both afternoons, providing attendees more in-depth information on topics that best address their individual or business needs.

In addition to education, another focus of the event is to provide extensive networking opportunities. Collaboration amongst all industry stakeholders will advance the industry at a quicker pace and help identify solutions to challenges experienced by everyone in the market – all key reasons behind the event’s development and rapid success.

To register for the 2022 HD Repair Forum and gain access to medium and heavy-duty collision repair information and education, equipment suppliers and networking opportunities, click here.

For more information on the HD Repair Forum, visit hdrepairforum.com.

Sponsorship and advertising opportunities are available. For inquiries, email Brian Nessen at [email protected] or Jennie Lenk at [email protected].

