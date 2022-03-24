 Registration Opens for CIECA CONNEX Conference
Registration Opens for CIECA CONNEX Conference

SEMA Board of Directors Election Candidates Announced

AMP Bureau Joins CIECA as Corporate Member

SEMA Appoints New Vice President of Marketing
Associations

Registration Opens for CIECA CONNEX Conference

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced that its 14th annual conference, CONNEX 2022, will be held Sept. 13-14, 2022 at the Embassy Suites St. Louis – St. Charles in Missouri.

The event will include a full lineup of business and technical speakers, networking opportunities and a vehicle gifting as part of the National Auto Body Council Recycled Rides program. One of the event’s highlights will be a tour of Hunter Engineering’s ADAS and calibration center.

The theme of the conference this year is, “CIECA Next Gen: Evolving to Meet the Needs of the Collision Industry.” All industry stakeholders, including CIECA members and non-members, are invited to attend.

“With ADAS and autonomous features growing with every model year and new EV models expected from nearly every major manufacturer, technology is at the forefront of automobile design and the driving experience,” said Paul Barry, executive director of CIECA. “All of this technology translates into data — and new repair methods, supply chains and repair procedures.”

Added CIECA Chairman of the Board of Trustees Phil Martinez, “The CIECA CONNEX conference is an excellent opportunity to meet and network with leaders from some of the most influential companies in the industry. We encourage all industry segments to join us for two days of presentations and discussions about emerging technologies, how they impact the collision industry and what CIECA is doing to prepare for the rapidly-changing business environment.”

The day prior to the conference, NABC will be holding the Boone Valley Golf Club Fundraiser in Augusta, Mo.

“The fundraiser was scheduled to coincide with the CIECA CONNEX event for 2022,” said Bill Garoutte, president and CEO of NABC and the master of ceremonies at the conference. “We hope CIECA conference attendees will be able attend and help us continue our mission to develop, implement and promote community-based initiatives that exemplify the professionalism and integrity of the collision repair industry.”

For those interested in speaking at the conference, click here.

For information about sponsorship opportunities, click here.

For information about early-bird conference registration rates and hotel rooms, click here.

