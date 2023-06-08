Registration Opens for Texas Auto Body Trade Show

The Auto Body Association of Texas (ABAT) announced that registration for the Texas Auto Body Trade Show is now open. The event will take place Aug. 25-26 at the Irving Convention Center at Las Colinas in Irving, Texas — in the heart of the Toyota Music Factory & Entertainment District, a huge entertainment hub with an open-air pavilion for live music, plus restaurants, bars and a cinema.

The Texas Auto Body Trade Show is an annual two-day trade event strategically crafted to foster the success of all levels of the automotive repair industry across Texas and the Southwest region.

The show offers premium education presented by internationally known speakers designed to take your shop to the next level in 2023, plus a special luncheon with Mike Anderson.

There will also be a “Big Shots” competition where contestants can try to prove their skills in painting, estimating and body. The winner will earn $1,000, tools and the coveted title of “ABAT Big Shot”!

For more information or to register, click here.