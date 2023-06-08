 Registration Opens for Texas Auto Body Trade Show

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business
The information source for the collision repair industry.
Events

Registration Opens for Texas Auto Body Trade Show

ABAT announced that registration for the Texas Auto Body Trade Show Aug. 25-26 at the Irving Convention Center in Irving, Texas is now open.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The Auto Body Association of Texas (ABAT) announced that registration for the Texas Auto Body Trade Show is now open. The event will take place Aug. 25-26 at the Irving Convention Center at Las Colinas in Irving, Texas — in the heart of the Toyota Music Factory & Entertainment District, a huge entertainment hub with an open-air pavilion for live music, plus restaurants, bars and a cinema.

Related Articles

The Texas Auto Body Trade Show is an annual two-day trade event strategically crafted to foster the success of all levels of the automotive repair industry across Texas and the Southwest region.

The show offers premium education presented by internationally known speakers designed to take your shop to the next level in 2023, plus a special luncheon with Mike Anderson.

There will also be a “Big Shots” competition where contestants can try to prove their skills in painting, estimating and body. The winner will earn $1,000, tools and the coveted title of “ABAT Big Shot”!

For more information or to register, click here.

You May Also Like

Events

Jason Schenker of Prestige Economics to Keynote at 2023 Auto Care Connect

As president of Prestige Economics, Bloomberg News has ranked Schenker the number-one forecaster in the world in 26 different categories since 2011.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The Auto Care Association announced that Jason Schenker will be the keynote speaker at the 2023 Auto Care Connect May 21-25, 2023 in  Orlando, Fla.

Schenker is a futurist, economist and author. He is chairman of The Futurist Institute, and over 930,000 learners have taken his 20 LinkedIn Learning courses on business, leadership, economics, finance, audit and risk. 

Read Full Article

More Events Posts
NORTHEAST to Highlight Shop of the Future in Panel Discussion

This panel discussion will focus on ideas, information and predictions on what modern body shops need to know to remain successful now and in the future.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Registration Going Fast for HD Repair Forum

The HD Repair Forum announced that early registration numbers for its event to be held April 18-19 in Fort Worth, Texas are higher than normal driven by a robust session lineup.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
AASP/NJ to Award $5,000 in NORTHEAST Dollars March 17-19

The AASP/NJ announced that there will be an opportunity to win $5,000 in NORTHEAST dollars at the 2023 NORTHEAST Show to be applied toward any purchase at the show.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Midwest Collision Repair Trade Show Set for May 19-20, 2023

Following the huge success of the inaugural Midwest Collision Repair Trade Show last year, the associations hosting the show are doubling the size of the event for 2023.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

ABAT to Hold 6th Annual Skeet Shoot

The Auto Body Association of Texas is holding its 6th annual skeet shoot on Thursday, May 11 at Elm Fork Shooting Sports in Dallas.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
ABAT Educates Legislators on Safe Repairs

Collision repairers from all over the Lone Star State showed up in Austin on Feb. 23 to educate legislators on ABAT’s Safe Repair bill and Fair Appraisal bill. 

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
HD Repair Forum Sets Content for 2023 Conference

The HD Repair Forum announced that it has set its educational sessions for its 2023 conference April 18-19 at the Hilton Fort Worth in Fort Worth, Texas.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Next Collision Cocktail Hour to be held Jan. 25

The next Collision Cocktail Hour, an after-hours Zoom call on collision industry issues, will be held Jan. 25, 2023 at 8 p.m. EST.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers