Remove Moisture and Contaminants in One Easy-to-Maintain Dryer

Kaeser Compressors’ new High Temperature Refrigerated Dryer (HTRD) with quick-release front panel is easy to install and designed to be low maintenance.
BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Kaeser Compressors’ new High Temperature Refrigerated Dryer (HTRD) with quick-release front panel is easy to install and designed to be low maintenance. By reducing water and harmful contaminants, it helps extend tool and equipment life and improve product quality.

The redesigned HTRD is perfect for systems with small piston compressors in the 5- to 30-hp range, or commercial shops with high discharge temperatures and troubled with dusty, humid ambient air. These small, compact dryers remove moisture and filter contaminants in one compact, easy-to-install, low-maintenance package.

All HTRD models feature a precooler/reheater, chiller, demister and drain trap. Designed to remove water from air lines, these dryers help extend tool life and eliminate flaws in paint or finishes. Plus, with better air quality, maintenance intervals and the service life of more expensive pneumatic equipment such as CNC and packing machines can also be extended. Maintenance points are easily accessible from the new quick-release panel on the front, providing even more flexibility for placement.

For more information, call (877) 417-3527 or visit us.kaeser.com/cleanair.

In this article:
Remove Moisture and Contaminants in One Easy-to-Maintain Dryer

