 Repairers Gather for Education, Fun at AASP/NJ's Fall Kickoff Event
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

AASP/NJ Fall Kickoff Event Features Education, Fun

on

ASA Webinar Discusses Advanced Clean Cars II, Service Info and Data

on

SCRS Announces New Health Plan for Members

on

AASP/NJ Fall Kickoff Meeting Mixes Car Enthusiasm, Education
Advertisement

Toyota Prius Blind Spot Monitoring System Calibration

Joe Keene, automotive content video producer at Babcox Media, performs a blind spot monitoring system recalibration on a 2021 Toyota Prius.

2019 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack Calibration, Part 2

Troubleshooting a failed calibration of the adaptive cruise control system on a 2019 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack.

MORE POST

  • Sep 19, 2022

Consolidation Update: The Big Merger

  • Aug 02, 2022

Removing Insurers from the Collision

  • Jul 25, 2022

Auto Body Shop Management: Silo

  • Jun 23, 2022

Do You Have a True

  • May 31, 2022

The Perfect Storm: Is It

  • May 24, 2022

Pricing & Inflation: Will You

  • May 20, 2022

M&A and Collision: An Opportunity

  • May 11, 2022

Auto Body Shop Succession Planning:

  • May 03, 2022

Reader’s Choice 2022: Auto Body

  • Apr 21, 2022

Auto Body Profit: The Squeeze

  • Apr 12, 2022

Auto Body Repair: The Cost

  • Apr 05, 2022

Stress at Your Auto Body

Trending Now

News: NABC Donates Recycled Rides to Three St. Louis Veterans

Associations: ASA Webinar Discusses Advanced Clean Cars II, Service Info and Data

News: NABC Gateway Pars for Cars Golf Outing a Success

News: SUN Collision Offers Discounted Pricing for CARS Members 

Current Issues

September 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Associations

AASP/NJ Fall Kickoff Event Features Education, Fun

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

An enthusiastic crowd of collision repairers from across the Garden State assembled at Car Lofts in Fairfield on Sept. 14 for the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey’s (AASP/NJ) fall kickoff meeting.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement
Aaron Schulenburg, executive director of the SCRS, educated repairers on estimating, vehicle technology, the Database Enhancement Gateway and more.

“It was great to see so many familiar faces come out to not only better themselves through valuable information, but also to stick around and socialize after the meeting,” said Charles Bryant, executive director of AASP/NJ. “It’s encouraging to see our members taking the time to keep abreast of what resources are available to them.”

Attendees learned estimating best practices from Aaron Schulenburg, executive director of the Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS), who set out to equip the audience with “new information that you can use immediately and things you can access for free” to combat the challenging world of collision repair. 

Advertisement

“Our jobs are becoming more complex due to vehicle sophistication,” said Schulenburg, reminding repairers they aren’t “the only ones” who have been challenged by bill payers when billing for proper repair procedures.

Documentation can go a long way toward getting properly reimbursed, and this can be achieved by using SCRS’ Blueprint Optimization Tool (BOT) software, which is able to immediately analyze and identify items that might otherwise be overlooked on an estimate. As Schulenburg explained using real-world examples, the BOT was designed to make documentation of operations being performed easier for repairers by increasing accuracy and minimizing the need for supplements. Backing up a repair plan with data is critical in having a successful business, Schulenburg said. 

Advertisement

“Everyone in the process prefers consistency, and that includes your bill payer. Your customer benefits when you are consistent with what you tell them and you will be able to make better commitments.” 

Schulenburg also spoke about the benefits of the Database Enhancement Gateway (DEG), a free tool “the industry can lean on” to assist in helping to improve the quality and accuracy of collision repair estimates.

After the meeting, attendees enjoyed an open bar, buffet and relaxed networking on the upper level of Car Lofts, a luxury vehicle storage facility and social club. 

“Oftentimes, what is discussed after the meeting can be almost as important as what’s presented during it,” Bryant notes. “Our Fall Kickoff meeting included a wealth of important information, which I know gave our members plenty of food for thought to take back to the shop the next day. And we couldn’t have had a better venue for mingling and networking afterwards! I look forward to continuing the conversation with our members and supporters next month at our Annual Meeting.”

Advertisement

AASP/NJ’s Annual Meeting is scheduled for October 19 at the Gran Centurions of Clark, NJ. For more information on upcoming events, please visit aaspnj.org

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Associations: SEMA Announces Scholarship and Loan Forgiveness Winners

Associations: Bill Brower of Solera Joins CIECA Board of Trustees

Associations: CIECA Forms Artificial Intelligence Committee

Associations: SEMA Opens Registration for Battle of the Builders

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business