 Repairify Announces new asTech All-in-One Diagnostics
Repairify Announces New asTech All-in-One Diagnostics

Crash Champions, NABC Donate Recycled Ride to Phoenix Family

AMN Drivetime Quick Hit: AAPEX 2022

SCRS and Decisely: The Solution to Quality Healthcare for Collision?
News

Repairify Announces New asTech All-in-One Diagnostics

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Repairify, a portfolio company of Kinderhook Industries, LLC, has introduced the new asTech All-in-One solution for local and remote automotive diagnostics, calibrations and programming to simplify the repair process.

The asTech All-in-One is a comprehensive, tablet-based solution with both local and remote capabilities, allowing for OEM and OEM-compatible diagnostics, ADAS calibrations and programming on a vehicle. 

As the most powerful solution of its kind available in the automotive repair market, the All-in-One features asTech’s broadest capabilities and OEM vehicle coverage, including those utilizing the DOIP, CAN-FD and secure gateway protocols.

With the All-in-One, users can: 

  • Scan using 1,000-plus remote OEM and local OEM-compatible diagnostic tools
  • Conduct remote and local calibrations, initializations and parts programming
  • Access 400-plus certified remote technicians 
  • Access local OEM-compatible pre- and post-scan reports 

“The All-in-One provides an elegant, intuitive user interface, combined with a robust set of local and remote capabilities,” said Cris Hollingsworth, president of Repairify Global Holdings, Inc. “This solution is for the automotive repair shop that needs to be prepared for every potential circumstance where diagnostics, calibrations and programming are concerned.”

The All-in-One will be among the future of automotive repair solutions shown in the SEMA New Products Showcase (booth no. 31307), as well as Repairify’s main booth (no. 31201) Nov. 1-4 in the Upper South Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center at the 2022 SEMA Show.

Repairify will demonstrate their ADAS identification and calibrations capabilities at the SEMA Show ADAS Feature (booth no. 36007) during the show. 

Attendees can also find Repairify during AAPEX/SEMA Show week at AAPEX Joe’s Garage (booth no. R8514). 

Finally, Chris Chesney, vice president of training and development for Repairify, is speaking in three SEMA Education Sessions.

For more information on Repairify, visit repairify.com.

