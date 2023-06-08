 Repairify Announces New asTech All-In-One Solution

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business
The information source for the collision repair industry.
Products

Repairify Announces New asTech All-In-One Solution

The asTech All-In-One is a tablet-based solution with local and remote capabilities that is enabled for both asTech remote OEM tool solutions and OEM-compatible diagnostics, as well as ADAS calibrations and programming.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Repairify, a portfolio company of Kinderhook Industries, LLC, has announced the upcoming release of the new asTech All-In-One solution for local and remote automotive diagnostics, calibrations and programming to simplify the repair process.

Related Articles

The asTech All-In-One is a comprehensive, tablet-based solution with local and remote capabilities that is enabled for both asTech remote OEM tool solutions and OEM-compatible diagnostics, as well as ADAS calibrations and programming.

The asTech All-In-One is the most powerful solution of its kind available in the automotive repair market. It features the broadest capabilities of any asTech device and the most comprehensive OEM vehicle coverage, including those utilizing the DOIP, CAN-FD, K-Line and secure gateway protocols.

This powerful new device, combined with the patented and proprietary asTech Rules Engine, delivers a best-in-class tool that will give users confidence in knowing they will be able to select the most accurate and cost-effective diagnostic scan, every time.

With the asTech All-In-One, users will be able to:

  • Scan 45-plus vehicle brands using remote OEM or OEM-compatible diagnostic tool scans that are warrantied, certified and indemnified by asTech on behalf of its shop customers
  • Identify all required calibrations and electronic repair events
  • Conduct remote and local calibrations, initializations and parts programming via the asTech patented process
  • Connect to asTech remote Master Techs and Certified Technicians
  • Access asTech verified pre- and post-repair scan reports in addition to authentic OE tool reports

“The All-In-One provides an elegant, intuitive user interface, combined with a robust set of local and remote capabilities,” said Cris Hollingsworth, president of Repairify Global Holdings, Inc. “This solution is for the automotive repair shop that needs to be prepared for every potential circumstance where diagnostics, calibrations and programming are concerned.”

The asTech All-In-One will be officially available June 12. For more information, visit astech.com/all-in-one.

You May Also Like

Products

TEXA Now Supports Easier Access to Chrysler, Fiat Vehicles

TEXA customers can now activate their AutoAuth account to easily unlock the SGW module on 2017+ Chrysler and Fiat vehicles.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

TEXA customers can now activate their AutoAuth account to easily unlock the SGW module on 2017+ Chrysler and Fiat vehicles.

The SGW acts as a firewall to block unauthorized access and manipulation of vehicle networks and vital systems. FCA says the SGW was developed not to restrict access to diagnostic data but rather to restrict “the ability of non-registered and non-authenticated users to perform intrusive diagnostics such as bi-directional controls.”  Beyond the prevention of bi-directional capability, which include calibrations, relearns and actuations, even the simple act of clearing a code is denied. TEXA previously provided an internal software paid service for SGA access, now migrating to the easier-to-manage AutoAuth authentication service.

Read Full Article

More Products Posts
Maxi-Miser Announces PRECISION-5 PRO Limited Edition

Maxi-Miser by ApolloSpray has announced the PRECISION-5 PRO Limited Edition Auto, the most advanced TrueHVLP painting system for automotive applications.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Dent Fix Introduces RIVMAX All-in-One Riveting Solution

The RIVMAX system provides an all-in-one solution that not only removes self-piercing rivets (SPR) but also installs SPR, flow and blind rivets.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Snap-on Highlights Small but Mighty Mini Tools

Snap-on’s screwdriver set, die grinder and work light may be small in size, but they’re big on making work more productive when space and time are tight.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
TEXA Releases Axone Voice Hands-Free Advanced Diagnostics

TEXA USA has introduced Axone Voice, the first hands-free, multi-environment diagnostic solution.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

Repair OnDemand Announces New President

Randy Kobat becomes the new president, while Tony Rimas takes on a new role with the board of directors.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
What is Collision Repairers’ No. 1 Diagnostic Need?

Jason Stahl asks Chris Chesney of Repairify: what is collision repairers’ most pressing need when it comes to ADAS vehicle repair?

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Vehicle Electronics: The Future Is Much Closer Than You Think

If you haven’t come up with a plan for new vehicle electronics or servicing battery-electric vehicles, maybe you should … because the future is already at your door.

By Mitch Becker
Body Bangin’: Bridging the Gap in Scan Tools with Joe Maitland

Live from the Southeast Collision Conference, Micki Woods interviews Joe Maitland of CAS on how his diagnostic scan tools bridge the gap between aftermarket and OE scan tools.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers