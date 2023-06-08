Repairify Announces New asTech All-In-One Solution

Repairify, a portfolio company of Kinderhook Industries, LLC, has announced the upcoming release of the new asTech All-In-One solution for local and remote automotive diagnostics, calibrations and programming to simplify the repair process.

The asTech All-In-One is a comprehensive, tablet-based solution with local and remote capabilities that is enabled for both asTech remote OEM tool solutions and OEM-compatible diagnostics, as well as ADAS calibrations and programming.

The asTech All-In-One is the most powerful solution of its kind available in the automotive repair market. It features the broadest capabilities of any asTech device and the most comprehensive OEM vehicle coverage, including those utilizing the DOIP, CAN-FD, K-Line and secure gateway protocols.

This powerful new device, combined with the patented and proprietary asTech Rules Engine, delivers a best-in-class tool that will give users confidence in knowing they will be able to select the most accurate and cost-effective diagnostic scan, every time.

With the asTech All-In-One, users will be able to:

Scan 45-plus vehicle brands using remote OEM or OEM-compatible diagnostic tool scans that are warrantied, certified and indemnified by asTech on behalf of its shop customers

Identify all required calibrations and electronic repair events

Conduct remote and local calibrations, initializations and parts programming via the asTech patented process

Connect to asTech remote Master Techs and Certified Technicians

Access asTech verified pre- and post-repair scan reports in addition to authentic OE tool reports

“The All-In-One provides an elegant, intuitive user interface, combined with a robust set of local and remote capabilities,” said Cris Hollingsworth, president of Repairify Global Holdings, Inc. “This solution is for the automotive repair shop that needs to be prepared for every potential circumstance where diagnostics, calibrations and programming are concerned.”

The asTech All-In-One will be officially available June 12. For more information, visit astech.com/all-in-one.