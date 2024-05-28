 Repairify Donates $180,000 of Diagnostic Tools to Collin College

The donation will help bolster Collin College’s training efforts and enable students to utilize professional diagnostic tools as part of their curriculum.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

Repairify announced it has donated over $180,000 of diagnostic tools to Collin College’s Automotive Technology program. As part of an initiative with the Repairify Institute to support automotive training, the donation will help bolster Collin College’s training efforts and enable students to utilize professional diagnostic tools as part of their curriculum.

Providing robust training and top certifications to students, the Automotive Technology program is housed at the Collin College Technical Campus located in Allen, Texas. The program aligns with the Repairify Institute’s mission to partner with the automotive service industry in new and meaningful ways that ensure service readiness. The donation by Repairify will significantly expand the program’s current offerings and capabilities by establishing opportunities for hands-on experience with world-class diagnostic tools. With the introduction of the newer technology, Collin College will in turn be able to donate additional tools to local high school programs.

“I am a big believer in sharing the wealth, and with these donations, we’ll be able to make an impact not only on our students, but also throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area and beyond,” said Elias Alba, director of Automotive and Collision Technology at Collin College. “My goal is to use the necessary tools to train our students at Collin College, and then re-donate the remaining diagnostic tools to training programs all over the state. We are thankful to Repairify for their support of our program and the automotive industry at large.”

The Repairify Institute will continue to explore ways to partner with and enhance automotive training programs to prepare the next generation of technicians. In addition to its support of growing training programs, the Repairify Institute offers its own world-class curriculum and key industry certifications to technicians following the opening of the Repairify Institute’s first Center of Excellence in Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) earlier this year. The partnership with Collin College further establishes DFW as a growing hub of automotive repair excellence and reinforces Repairify’s dedication to preparing the industry to provide comprehensive and efficient repairs.

“In the midst of the ongoing technician shortage and as vehicles continue to become more complex, providing best-in-class training to the next generation of repair technicians is absolutely vital to our industry,” said Chris Chesney, vice president of training and organizational development at Repairify. “As a growing program right in our backyard and with a number of alumni working with Repairify today, Collin College was the perfect fit for us to partner with for this donation. We are proud to support this program, and look forward to seeing what future graduates achieve equipped with the knowledge and experience these diagnostic tools will provide.”

For more information on Repairify, visit repairify.com.

