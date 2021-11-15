Connect with us

Repairify Executives to Talk ADAS in CIECA Webinar

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced that its next CIECAST webinar, “ADAS Trends: Implications for the Future of Diagnostics & Calibrations,” is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 2 p.m. The webinar will feature Tony Rimas, president of Repairify, and Nick Dominato, senior vice president of product for Repairify.

During the one-hour live broadcast, Rimas and Dominato will discuss trends in the development and adoption of advanced driver-assistance systems, the effects these systems have on the diagnostic and calibration business model, as well as the impact on the automotive industry of missing the ADAS calibration step.

“ADAS calibrations are an often-missed risk mitigation opportunity that impacts not only collision repair businesses but also insurance providers, manufacturers and other suppliers,” said Rimas. “Despite the forward advancement of ADAS capabilities, our research finds that it’s going to become harder, not easier, to perform calibrations unless certain steps and standard processes are adopted.”

Topics will include:

  • ADAS growth trends impacting the collision industry
  • OEM ADAS developments impacting diagnostics and calibrations
  • The role ADAS plays in shaping the diagnostics and calibrations workflow
  • The impact of missed ADAS calibrations on the automotive industry
  • How the industry can adapt to the ADAS future

All industry segments, including CIECA members and non-members, are invited to attend. Following the presentation, there will be a Q&A session.

Attendees can earn Automotive Management Institute (AMi) credit toward an industry-recognized professional designation and specialty degree by attending this webinar.

To register for the CIECAST, click here.

