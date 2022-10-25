 Repairify Introduces asTech Mini Mobile Tool
Repairify Introduces asTech Mini Mobile Tool

Paired with the asTech mobile app, the asTech Mini delivers the functionality of thousands of OEM scan tools in a powerful, pocket-sized device.
BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Repairify, a portfolio company of Kinderhook Industries, has introduced the asTech Mini device, a powerful, compact and comprehensive Bluetooth-enabled OBD II scanning solution for OEM and OEM-compatible diagnostics. 

Click Here to Read More
Paired with the asTech mobile app, the asTech Mini delivers the functionality of thousands of OEM scan tools in a powerful, pocket-sized device.

“The asTech Mini delivers the remote OEM and local OEM-compatible diagnostic scanning that customers have come to expect in a much smaller package,” said Maurice Tuff, chief marketing officer and global head of tools for Repairify. “It’s like having hundreds of certified technicians and over 1,000 OEM tools right in the palm of your hand.” 

With the asTech Mini, users can:

  • Access asTech’s patented remote OEM diagnostics and 400-plus certified technicians
  • Perform local OEM-compatible quick scans 
  • Read and clear codes 
  • Conveniently access all scan reports in the asTech mobile app 
  • Be assured that scans are backed by asTech’s full certified warranty

asTech Mini will be available to automotive and collision repair centers and multi-shop operators for order in 2023.

The Mini will be among the future of automotive repair solutions available for viewing in the SEMA New Products Showcase (booth no. 31307), as well as Repairify’s main booth (no. 31201), in the Upper South Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center Nov. 1-4

Repairify will demonstrate their ADAS identification and calibrations capabilities at the SEMA Show ADAS Feature (booth no. 36007) during the show. 

Attendees can also find Repairify during AAPEX/SEMA Show week at AAPEX Joe’s Garage (booth no. R8514).

Finally, Chris Chesney, vice president of training and development for Repairify, is speaking in three SEMA Education sessions.

For more information on Repairify, visit repairify.com.

