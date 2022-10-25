Repairify Introduces asTech Mini Mobile Tool

Repairify, a portfolio company of Kinderhook Industries, has introduced the asTech Mini device, a powerful, compact and comprehensive Bluetooth-enabled OBD II scanning solution for OEM and OEM-compatible diagnostics.

Paired with the asTech mobile app, the asTech Mini delivers the functionality of thousands of OEM scan tools in a powerful, pocket-sized device.

“The asTech Mini delivers the remote OEM and local OEM-compatible diagnostic scanning that customers have come to expect in a much smaller package,” said Maurice Tuff, chief marketing officer and global head of tools for Repairify. “It’s like having hundreds of certified technicians and over 1,000 OEM tools right in the palm of your hand.”

With the asTech Mini, users can:

Access asTech’s patented remote OEM diagnostics and 400-plus certified technicians

Perform local OEM-compatible quick scans

Read and clear codes

Conveniently access all scan reports in the asTech mobile app

Be assured that scans are backed by asTech’s full certified warranty

asTech Mini will be available to automotive and collision repair centers and multi-shop operators for order in 2023.