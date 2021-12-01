 Repairify Joins Forces with One Guard Inspections
News

Repairify Joins Forces with One Guard Inspections

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Repairify, Inc., a portfolio company of Kinderhook Industries, LLC, has announced the acquisition of One Guard Inspections, a Texas-based vehicle inspection company with a network of thousands of certified inspectors covering the U.S. and Canada.

Click Here to Read More
The newly acquired company is a veteran-owned business whose clientele is comprised of many of the automotive industry’s top repair and claims decision makers. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“We are excited for Bryan Bledsoe II, founder and president of One Guard, and his entire team to join us,” said Tony Rimas, president and chief business development officer for Repairify. “Bryan’s leadership ability, as well as his team’s insights and expertise are highly valued additions to the Repairify team. The acquisition of One Guard is a huge step up and forward in Repairify’s growth journey, allowing us to bring a globally capable, technology-powered vehicle inspections unit to bear in new market segments – such as diagnostics of mechanical failures – where we were not present before.”

Founded in 2012 by Bledsoe several years following his honorable discharge from the U.S. Army, One Guard has enjoyed success by building and offering the most advanced and streamlined vehicle inspection process on the market. One Guard has simplified a process that was often paper-based, laborious and ripe for a technology-driven solution.

“One Guard has grown rapidly in the past few years by combining technology with the expertise of our core team and extended network of certified vehicle inspectors,” said Bledsoe. “The technology, resources and expansion opportunity that Repairify brought to the table, as well as the cultural fit with One Guard, were big factors in our decision to join the family of Repairify brands. We are excited to join the team and build the next chapter in our exciting future.”

One Guard serves clients in the secondary vehicle market, including third-party warranty providers, arbitration inspections for the vehicle auction providers and vehicle manufacturers seeking to validate warranty claims using a third-party inspector.

For more information on Repairify, visit repairify.com.

For more information on One Guard Inspections, visit oneguardinspections.com.

