 Repairify Launches Repair OnDemand Network of Sublet Repairers
Repairify Launches Repair OnDemand Network of Sublet Repairers

SEMA Show Returns with a Vengeance in 2022

Suburban Breaks Ground on 20,000-Square-Foot Expansion

Kent Automotive Releases Updated Online Catalog
The Road to AAPEX, Episode 6: The End of the Road

Now there’s just one question left to answer: Did Joe and the Caddy make it to Las Vegas for AAPEX?

Welding on Electric Vehicles, Part 3

How to quickly search for and find OEM hybrid and electric vehicle disabling procedures.

SEMA Show Returns with a Vengeance in 2022

Milwaukee Introduces New M12 FUEL Bandfile

Body Bangin' with Micki Woods and Clay Hoberecht

News

Repairify Launches Repair OnDemand Network of Sublet Repairers

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Repairify, a portfolio company of Kinderhook Industries, LLC, announced it has built and is now successfully operating a two-sided sublet repair marketplace called Repair OnDemand. 

Repair OnDemand is the trusted marketplace connecting sublet repair professionals with companies that have vehicles in need of repair, such as fleet owners, auction operators, dealerships and independent repair facilities. 

During 2022, the Repair OnDemand marketplace quickly proved itself as an effective and efficient resource for fleet owners, dealerships, auctions and independent repair facilities to gain on-demand access to a trusted network of over 16,000 sublet automotive repair professionals. The platform’s growing network has transacted billions in repairs to date as it continues to expand on its extensive list of repair offerings.

“Becoming competitive in the wholesale automotive whole car space is about offering a quality product with operational speed and performance,” said Yoker Vidal, vice president of sales for Copart. “Repair OnDemand has enabled us to become nimble through a period when finding fast, reliable repair professionals has been incredibly challenging for our competitors. We now offer services to our clients that we had challenges offering before.” 

Repair OnDemand was able to quickly establish its footing by combining the software, technology and people from AutoMobile Technologies (AMT), Mobile Tech RX, One Guard Inspections and BlueDriver to bring clients together with its network of over 16,000 sublet repair professionals.

“Our clients are companies that typically have hundreds or thousands of vehicles in need of inspection, cosmetic body work, minor mechanical repairs and maintenance or key replacement,” said Tony Rimas, president of Repairify’s Repair OnDemand business. “Our marketplace already has become an invaluable resource in a relatively short amount of time.”

Repair OnDemand helps automotive fleet owners, auction operators, dealerships and independent repairers improve repair and reconditioning operations before, during and after the repair. It does this by speeding the time required to find sublet repair professionals, providing more control over how quickly the repairs can be completed, and automating invoicing and payment processes. 

Repair OnDemand reduces the repair and reconditioning cycles and provides visibility into the full repair process. To connect with Repair OnDemand or request sublet repair work, visit https://repairondemand.com/

