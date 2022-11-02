Repairify Launches Repair OnDemand Network of Sublet Repairers

Click Here to Read More

Repair OnDemand is the trusted marketplace connecting sublet repair professionals with companies that have vehicles in need of repair, such as fleet owners, auction operators, dealerships and independent repair facilities.

During 2022, the Repair OnDemand marketplace quickly proved itself as an effective and efficient resource for fleet owners, dealerships, auctions and independent repair facilities to gain on-demand access to a trusted network of over 16,000 sublet automotive repair professionals. The platform’s growing network has transacted billions in repairs to date as it continues to expand on its extensive list of repair offerings.

“Becoming competitive in the wholesale automotive whole car space is about offering a quality product with operational speed and performance,” said Yoker Vidal, vice president of sales for Copart. “Repair OnDemand has enabled us to become nimble through a period when finding fast, reliable repair professionals has been incredibly challenging for our competitors. We now offer services to our clients that we had challenges offering before.”