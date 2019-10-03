Repairify, Parent Company of asTech, Appoints CFO

Jason Stahl has 25 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 12 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.

Repairify, Inc., a leading cloud-based automotive technology and diagnostic services provider, has announced the appointment of Teresa Covington as its chief financial officer. Covington will join the organization’s senior leadership team and lead the company’s global finance operations.

Covington is a strategic financial executive with more than 20 years of C-level experience with publicly-held and privately-owned companies. Most recently, she was the head of the global finance organization at AeroVironment, a publicly traded technology company in aerospace and defense that designs, manufactures and distributes unmanned aerial vehicles. There, she served as senior vice president and chief financial officer since 2017. Prior to joining AeroVironment in 2011, Covington served as senior vice president and chief financial officer at Line 6, a global designer and manufacturer of musical instruments that is now part of Yamaha. Additional financial leadership roles at Mattel Toys, Inc., Harman International Industries and Equity Marketing Inc. round out Covington’s successful career.

Covington earned her master’s in business administration from the Stanford University Graduate School of Business, a master’s in electrical engineering from the University of Southern California and a bachelor of science in electrical engineering from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

“I am very excited to join asTech and am eager to work with its extraordinary group of professionals,” said Covington. “My aspiration is to apply my passion and experience in technology and operations to build and lead a strong finance team for a company with a global mission to make the world a safer place. asTech’s purpose of protecting lives with our patented technology and cadre of trained technicians deeply resonates with me.”

Covington’s 20-plus years of experience in leading strong financial and accounting organizations, her experiences as a public company CFO, her passion for technology and her experiences in operations will enhance asTech’s ability to continue its strong growth and expansion throughout the U.S., in Europe and beyond.

“The partnership between the CEO and CFO of any company is a critical lynchpin in ensuring positive advancement and in achieving organizational objectives,” said Doug Kelly, CEO of Repairify Inc. “I am excited to welcome such an extraordinary financial talent to the executive team and am looking forward to our next phase of our growth.”

Covington will be based at Repairify’s Plano, Texas, office.