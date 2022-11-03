 Repairify Launches Repairify State-of-the-Art Training Institute
BodyShop Business

on

Repairify to Launch Repairify State-of-the-Art Training Institute

on

SCRS Honors Danny Gredinburg with March Taylor Kina'ole Award

on

I-CAR Announces Winners of Two Prestigious Annual Awards

on

BodyShop Business Announces 2022 Executives of the Year
The Road to AAPEX, Episode 6: The End of the Road

Now there’s just one question left to answer: Did Joe and the Caddy make it to Las Vegas for AAPEX?

Welding on Electric Vehicles, Part 3

How to quickly search for and find OEM hybrid and electric vehicle disabling procedures.

News

Repairify to Launch Repairify State-of-the-Art Training Institute

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Repairify, Inc., a portfolio company of Kinderhook Industries, LLC and industry leader in diagnostics, remote scanning and programming, automotive intelligence and calibration services, unveiled at the 2022 SEMA Show its plans to launch in 2023 the Repairify Institute, a comprehensive technical training program for automotive professionals designed to ensure service readiness.

Click Here to Read More
The Repairify Institute is the automotive service industry’s first education organization to utilize a revolutionary course development process called adaptive learning, which focuses on understanding each individual’s knowledge level to adjust its teaching based on the learner’s strengths and opportunities for improvement. Through the institute, students can work at their own pace via several planned academies to achieve certifications or to expand their learning on several automotive topics.

Additional program features will include a mentorship support program that tracks progress of learned new skills and a proof of skill concept that ensures every student can demonstrate mastery of the skills they’ve learned to perform safe and proper repairs.

“The Repairify Institute is the embodiment of the Repairify Mission to help automotive repair professionals in their quest to simplify complex repairs,” said Cris Hollingsworth, president of Repairify Global Holdings, Inc. “Not only are we enabling this mission with our patented technology, but we also are building curriculum and courses that help technicians achieve and maintain certification in their desired areas of expertise.”  

The institute’s physical locations, known as Centers of Excellence, will serve as examination and certification hubs for students, featuring a variety of spaces to optimize learning including classrooms, spaces to proctor oral examinations and a shop space where students will demonstrate their abilities to perform their learned skills. These facilities will be strategically located so students can easily travel to a regional location. The first Center of Excellence is slated to open near Dallas in early 2023. 

Repairify Institute will create multiple certification opportunities for the most important industry services, with specific academies and curriculums based around a variety of automotive service segments. Automotive Training Group, a leading technical training company recently acquired by Repairify, will add advanced mechanical training to the program offerings. The Repairify Institute is partnering with many leading product and service providers across the mechanical and collision industries to further expand training and curriculum offerings in the future. 

“Today’s vehicles have become some of the most complex machines on the planet,” said Chris Chesney, vice president of Training and Organizational Development for Repairify. “Repairify Institute understands the modern vehicle and the systems on board, providing the necessary training needed by the industry to ensure technicians are ready and able to serve the motorist in a safe and accurate way.” 

For more information on the Repairify Institute, visit repairifyinstitute.com.  

