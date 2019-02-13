Replacement VIN, Emission and Tire Pressure Decals

ECS Automotive Concepts, the only manufacturer licensed and authorized by General Motors, Ford and FCA/Chrysler for replacement federal safety certification (VIN), emission and tire pressure decals, now has the ability with proper vehicle documentation to reproduce these labels even if the original decal is missing or damaged. This is significant in bringing cars back to pre-accident condition and helps reduce diminished value claims and importing and exporting vehicles. ECS Automotive Concepts is known for quality labels which look identical to the original in size, shape and tamper resistant material, and their ability to use all OE logos and watermarks. The ability to now provide replacements for those vehicles with missing labels is a great asset to the collision repair market. For more information, contact ECS at ecsvin.com or (636) 536-2221.