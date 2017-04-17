Report: Driver T-Bones 468-Pound Black Bear in Mississippi Collision

Mississippi authorities say that a Louisiana black bear killed in a recent vehicle collision was the largest they’ve ever seen in the state.

On April 5, a 2001 Chevrolet Suburban traveling on U.S. 61 near Natchez, Miss., struck a full-grown male bear weighing 468 pounds, the Natchez Democrat reported.

The bear, which now is being stored in a freezer at the Mississippi Museum of Natural History, is the largest ever recorded in Mississippi, the newspaper reported.

Although the bear caused significant damage to the Suburban, no serious injuries were reported.

According to the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks, Mississippi is home to two subspecies of black bears: the American black bear and the Louisiana black bear, which look alike to the naked eye. Under Mississippi law, both subspecies are considered endangered, although the department notes that their population has been clawing back.