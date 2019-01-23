Report Shows Plug-In EV Fleets are Expected to Make Up 12 Percent of Global Fleet Vehicle Population by 2030

Fleet electrification is being driven by battery innovations, energy economics and government regulation of transportation pollution. Cost reductions in batteries and other PEV technologies are reducing the purchase price of PEVs, while governments are incentivizing adoption with purchase incentives and emissions reduction goals.

A new report from Navigant Research analyzes the global market for light-duty (LD) and medium- and heavy-duty (MHD) plug-in electric vehicle (PEV) fleets, providing an analysis of the market issues related to fleet electrification, with global market forecasts, segmented by vehicle class and region, through 2030.

According to the report, many fleets have made commitments to use electricity in all or part of their vehicles in the next decade, including large MHDV fleets such as DHL, UPS, FedEx and several city bus fleets in China. While the transportation industry is transforming its energy system, it also is being disrupted by innovations in automated vehicle systems and advances in battery energy density. Vehicle automation will likely encourage greater use of LDVs to augment alternative or public transportation modes and transform MHDV markets and uses.

“Fleet electrification has largely focused on the LDV segment to date. However, recent developments with electric MHDVs point toward encouraging signs of future growth in that segment,” said Raquel Soat, research analyst with Navigant Research. “For example, the 2017 introduction of the Tesla Semi, BYD’s debut of its refuse truck in 2018 and the success of electric buses in China over the past four years all show momentum toward larger fleet electrification.”

The report, “Fleet Electrification,” analyzes the global market for LD and MHD PEV fleet vehicles. The study provides an analysis of the market issues related to fleet electrification, including drivers like government policies and battery innovations and challenges with charging infrastructure. Global market forecasts, segmented by vehicle class and region, extend through 2030. The report also examines the key industry players related to fleet electrification and provides case studies of notable projects from around the globe.

