Rob Wagman Appointed Chairman of asTech Parent Company Repairify, Inc.



Repairify, Inc., the maker of the asTech diagnostic device, has announced the appointment of Rob Wagman to chairman of its Board of Directors.

Wagman previously served as the president and CEO of LKQ Corporation from 2012 to 2017, overseeing the company’s revenue expansion from $4.1 billion to $9.7 billion. Under Wagman’s watch, LKQ’s stock price grew at a CAGR of over 20 percent, creating over $8 billion in equity value for shareholders. Wagman joined LKQ at the company’s inception in 1998 and previously served as senior vice president of operations – Wholesale Parts Division and vice president of Insurance Services and Aftermarket Operations. Prior to LKQ, Wagman worked for Copart and Triplett Auto Parts.

“Rob’s knowledge of the automotive industry combined with his experience in successfully leading and growing LKQ will be extremely helpful as we continue to aggressively grow our business,” said Doug Kelly, CEO of asTech. “Rob understands the need to deliver OEM level service when it comes to servicing today’s sophisticated vehicle safety systems.”

Added Wagman, “I am looking forward to working with this seasoned leadership team and guiding the company as it continues to grow its burgeoning diagnostics business and expand into new markets.”

Wagman also currently serves on the Board of Directors of two other Kinderhook portfolio companies – National Truck Protection and All States Ag Parts.

“We are very excited to be partnering with Rob Wagman on another Kinderhook portfolio company,” said Paul Cifelli, managing director at Kinderhook Industries, LLC. “His industry knowledge and relationships have been invaluable to the management teams of our portfolio companies.”