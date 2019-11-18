AASP/NJ Names Robbie’s Automotive & Collision Specialists Body Shop of the Year

(Left to right) AASP/NJ Treasurer Tom Elder; AASP/NJ Past President Jeff McDowell; AASP/NJ Executive Director Charles Bryant; Stan Wilson/New Jersey Automotive Body Shop of the Year Award Winner Robbie Berman; and AASP/NJ President Jerry McNee.







The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) recognized Robbie Berman of Robbie’s Automotive and Collision Repair Specialists of Dover with the Stan Wilson/New Jersey Automotive Body Shop of the Year Award at the association’s annual meeting held last month in Clark, N.J.

“This guy really knows how to repair cars and he really sets an example for our industry,” said Tom Elder, treasure of AASP/NJ.

Added Berman, “It was an honor. I really appreciate that the hard work and dedication I put in the past 37 years was recognized.”

The Stan Wilson award is named in honor of the former AASP/NJ board member and longtime association mainstay. Wilson was heavily involved with the NORTHEAST Automotive Services Show for many years, and was instrumental in the merging of former associations into the organization today known as AASP/NJ. Following his passing in 2005, the award was named in his honor and is presented annually to an outstanding body shop for its contributions to the association and the industry-at-large.

For more information about AASP/NJ and upcoming events, visit aaspnj.org. To learn more about NORTHEAST, visit aaspnjnortheast.com.