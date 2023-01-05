 Romans Group Releases White Paper on State of Collision Industry

Romans Group Releases White Paper on State of Collision Industry

The Romans Group's annual research covers the collision industry's recovery years of 2021 and 2022 and the MSO market.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The Romans Group announced it has released its 16th annual white paper, “A 2021 Profile of the Evolving U.S. and Canadian Collision Repair Marketplace.”

The white paper reports that the recovery years of 2021 and 2022 for the collision industry were and continue to be “awkward and choppy” as it attempts to bounce back within the constructs of numerous macro industry challenges and opportunities, plus U.S. economic and geo-political headwinds. In 2021, despite a continued reduction in repairable claims, The Romans Group reported that the total addressable market recovered to $38.6 billion despite fewer repairable claims which were primarily supported by an offset increase in higher severity.

Below is a brief overview of the report. The full report contains the complete results of The Romans Group’s research and analysis for 2021, including over 90 charts and graphs throughout more than 130 pages with historical trends and a future view. The comprehensive report can be purchased by contacting Mary Jane Kurowski of The Romans Group LLC at [email protected].

