 Rotary Announces New Partnership with TEXA
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

Rotary Announces New Partnership with TEXA

on

Auto Glass Now Expands with Three New Locations

on

Automotive Lift Institute Names New Chairman

on

NABC Gifts Recycled Rides to Nine Las Vegas Veterans
Advertisement

Planning a Buyout of Your Collision Repair Facility

Steps to take when you're planning to have your partner buy you out.

Body Bangin' with Micki Woods and Clay Hoberecht

Micki Woods interviews Clay Hoberecht, owner of Best Body Shop, who has mastered doing safe and proper repairs and being compensated appropriately.

MORE POST

  • Nov 08, 2022

Running a Family Collision Business:

  • Sep 22, 2022

Planning a Buyout of Your

  • Sep 19, 2022

Consolidation Update: The Big Merger

  • Aug 02, 2022

Removing Insurers from the Collision

  • Jul 25, 2022

Auto Body Shop Management: Silo

  • Jun 23, 2022

Do You Have a True

  • May 31, 2022

The Perfect Storm: Is It

  • May 24, 2022

Pricing & Inflation: Will You

  • May 20, 2022

M&A and Collision: An Opportunity

  • May 11, 2022

Auto Body Shop Succession Planning:

  • May 03, 2022

Reader’s Choice 2022: Auto Body

  • Apr 21, 2022

Auto Body Profit: The Squeeze

Trending Now

News: Rotary Announces New Partnership with TEXA

Consolidators: Auto Glass Now Expands with Three New Locations

News: Automotive Lift Institute Names New Chairman

Management: Running a Family Collision Business: Stay in Your Lane

Current Issues

October 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

Rotary Announces New Partnership with TEXA

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Rotary, part of Vehicle Service Group (VSG), a Dover company, has announced a new partnership with TEXA, a global leader in the design, development and production of diagnostic tools for the vehicle repair industry.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement
AC equipment now complements Rotary’s full line of vehicle lifts, wheel service, calibration and alignment products.

The new “Rotary powered by TEXA” product lines will provide American automotive service professionals with fully automatic air conditioning charging solutions designed to make the entire process quick, efficient and cost effective.

“With this exciting partnership, we strengthen our commitment to serve the shop with a wide range of Rotary premier service equipment and support that drives results for your business,” said Ian Wendler, vice president and general manager for VSG Americas. “AC equipment now complements our full line of vehicle lifts, wheel service, calibration and alignment products. With TEXA, we’ll be able to go beyond the exterior of the vehicle and further underneath the hood to support repair shops across North America with advanced, simple-to-use technology that will ensure AC jobs get done right faster and more efficiently than ever before.”

Advertisement

The partnership will allow Rotary to add a new level of innovation to its product offering as part of the company’s commitment to “Serving the Shop” by delivering innovative, accurate and reliable equipment and solutions to customers.

For more than 30 years, TEXA has been renowned internationally for developing high-tech automated equipment from exhaust gas analyzers, air conditioning recharge stations and telediagnostic devices for cars, bikes, trucks, boats and farm machinery.

“Our TEXA products are highly technical, but still intuitive enough for automotive mechanics and repair service personnel to use with the upmost degree of accuracy and precision,” said Bruno Vianello, founder and president of the TEXA Group. “That’s largely due to the fact that we oversee the entire process — from the design and manufacture of each product, the semiconductors, software and all the other components, to the strictest certification standards in-house within an ultra-modern manufacturing plant.”

Advertisement

Added TEXA USA President and Managing Director Dario Peruch, “We’re incredibly excited to enter into this agreement with such an iconic and forward-thinking brand as Rotary and prepared to support this exciting new offering.”

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Associations: SEMA Names Automotive Influencer of the Year

Consolidators: CARSTAR Ranks 85th on Franchise Times Top 500 List

News: BASF Announces Winners of 2022 WorldSkills Competition

Associations: AASP/NJ Names Lee’s Garage Body Shop of the Year

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business