Rotary Announces New Partnership with TEXA

Rotary, part of Vehicle Service Group (VSG), a Dover company, has announced a new partnership with TEXA, a global leader in the design, development and production of diagnostic tools for the vehicle repair industry.

AC equipment now complements Rotary’s full line of vehicle lifts, wheel service, calibration and alignment products. The new “Rotary powered by TEXA” product lines will provide American automotive service professionals with fully automatic air conditioning charging solutions designed to make the entire process quick, efficient and cost effective. “With this exciting partnership, we strengthen our commitment to serve the shop with a wide range of Rotary premier service equipment and support that drives results for your business,” said Ian Wendler, vice president and general manager for VSG Americas. “AC equipment now complements our full line of vehicle lifts, wheel service, calibration and alignment products. With TEXA, we’ll be able to go beyond the exterior of the vehicle and further underneath the hood to support repair shops across North America with advanced, simple-to-use technology that will ensure AC jobs get done right faster and more efficiently than ever before.”

The partnership will allow Rotary to add a new level of innovation to its product offering as part of the company’s commitment to “Serving the Shop” by delivering innovative, accurate and reliable equipment and solutions to customers. For more than 30 years, TEXA has been renowned internationally for developing high-tech automated equipment from exhaust gas analyzers, air conditioning recharge stations and telediagnostic devices for cars, bikes, trucks, boats and farm machinery. “Our TEXA products are highly technical, but still intuitive enough for automotive mechanics and repair service personnel to use with the upmost degree of accuracy and precision,” said Bruno Vianello, founder and president of the TEXA Group. “That’s largely due to the fact that we oversee the entire process — from the design and manufacture of each product, the semiconductors, software and all the other components, to the strictest certification standards in-house within an ultra-modern manufacturing plant.”

