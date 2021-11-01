Connect with us

Rotary Launches 24/7 Virtual Support

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Rotary announced it is launching Rotary Virtual Support, a service that will allow Rotary customers quick and easy access to everything they need to operate their wheel service and lift equipment. All new Rotary equipment will feature a QR code decal that users can scan with a smartphone or tablet to register their product, access technical documents, view training videos and find links to customer service 24/7.

“Technicians no longer need to waste valuable time searching for lost owner’s manuals, maintenance schedules or training materials,” said David Fischmer, director of marketing for Vehicle Service Group (VSG), Rotary Lift’s parent company. “Rotary’s Virtual Support provides users with the information they need, anytime they need it.

“With many shop owners struggling to hire and train new employees, we wanted to give technicians an easy way to access product training videos that cover everything from general use to operational tips and special applications. We are excited to be the first in the industry to offer this level of customer support, and we remain committed to finding innovative solutions that help improve our customers’ productivity and safety.”

To learn more about Rotary’s full line of wheel service and lift products, stop by the Rotary booth no. 36017 at SEMA Nov. 2-5, 2021, visit https://rotarylift.com, contact your local Rotary distributor or call (800) 640-5438.

