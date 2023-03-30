 Rotary Launches Fully Automatic AC Recharging Machines

The Rotary R3AC Series A/C recharging machines are designed to automatically service the refrigerant in vehicle air conditioning systems.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Rotary, part of Vehicle Service Group (VSG), a Dover company, has announced the arrival of its revolutionary line of fully automatic air conditioning diagnostic and recharging equipment.

The Rotary R3AC Series A/C recharging machines are innovative vehicle diagnostic tools designed to automatically service the refrigerant in vehicle air conditioning systems.

Making its debut at the 2022 SEMA Show, Rotary’s new shop equipment product line provides North American automotive service professionals with a quick, efficient and cost-effective way to recover, recycle and recharge R134a and R1234yf refrigerant gases.

Three models are now available:

  • The single-gas R3AC50-A (R134a refrigerant compatible)
  • The single-gas R3AC60-YF (R1234yf refrigerant compatible)
  • The dual-gas R3AC80-AYF (both R134a and R1234yf compatible) that automatically purges between gas changes

“These A/C recharging machines are the new standard in efficiency and convenience for automotive repair shops and their customers,” said Doug Spiller, director of product management for VSG Americas. “We are excited to equip shops with a tool that will help them extend their service capabilities and obtain greater revenues — just in time for the busy A/C season.”

“Between the buzz the A/C machines generated at the SEMA Show and the genuine interest we’ve received from automotive service professionals, it’s clear we have a product that belongs in auto shops,” Spiller said. 

Powered by TEXA, a global leader in the design, development and production of multibrand vehicle diagnostic tools, exhaust gas analyzers, air conditioning recharge stations and telediagnostic devices, the Rotary A/C machines deliver extremely fast process times with detailed vehicle data subscriptions. With this focus on productivity and uptime, service centers will be able to charge more vehicles annually.

Each machine is Wi-Fi enabled, updates automatically and can connect to peripheral devices such as smartphones and printers. Remote monitoring is available through a mobile app, which allows technicians to focus on other tasks while the A/C machine is in operation. Like Rotary’s legendary vehicle lifts, the new A/C machines are supported by Rotary’s nationwide service network and industry-leading warranty.

With the automatic A/C service machines, Rotary will be able to support repair work further inside the vehicle and serve the shop in a new, innovative way.

For more information on Rotary’s new line of A/C repair solutions, visit rotarylift.com/accart

