The presentation was held at Runway Auto in South Burlington. The deserving recipient was selected by Vermont Works For Women.

“One of my goals as an Auto Body Shop in Vermont is to give back,” said Rosann Kramer, owner of Runway Auto. “I know how reliable transportation can transform a life. We are happy to be donating our third vehicle since 2018.”

“I appreciate this more than I can ever put into words,” said Melissa Tarryk, the recipient of the 2012 Subaru. “This car is going to have a domino effect on my life. It will allow me to continue to work with a safe, reliable car. I have just accepted a management position in the company I started working with back in December 2019 in an entry-level job. Now, having this car, I know I can meet my new position requirements which will then help provide for my family. You have no idea how much of a blessing this is and how grateful I am. I hope to one day be able to give back as I have been helped though my journey as a tradeswoman in Vermont.”

Added Vermont Works for Women Executive Director Rhoni Basden, “What an incredible and lasting impact this gift will make for Melissa and her family’s future – and at a such a critical time for so many. We are truly grateful to Runway Auto and all of the partners for inviting us to be a part of this exciting gift for an incredibly deserving woman.”