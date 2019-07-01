RUPES Launches Multi-Purpose Trolley for Vacuum System

RUPES has announced the launch of the new KC28 multipurpose trolley that is designed to work efficiently in combination with the RUPES Professional Vacuum Cleaner S2 Series. It is a compact and maneuverable mobile workstation that provides a practical and versatile solution for the professional user, allowing convenient access to tools, consumables and accessories and easy transportation of materials around the workplace.

To view an instructional video showing the features and applications of the KC28, click here. For more information, visit rupesusa.com or email [email protected].

