S/P2, Advance Auto Parts Offer Students Parts ID Training

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

S/P2 announced it has joined with Advance Auto Parts to offer a new online training course that provides essential parts identification information for those entering a career in automotive service, collision repair and heavy-duty/diesel.

In the “Identifying Automotive Parts” course, students learn to identify automotive parts, including those on brake systems, steering and suspension systems, engines, cooling systems and HVAC, and more. After passing this 30-minute course, students will earn a certificate of completion and an industry credential. They can list this credential on their resumes and promote these skills during job interviews.

“Advance Auto Parts knows that parts identification is one of the fundamental aspects of a career in the automotive industry,” said Chris Chesney, senior director of Customer Training with Advance Auto Parts. “We are excited to work with S/P2 to provide this course to instructors and students across the country.”

More than 2,000 students have completed the course and earned the credential since it was released at the end of November.

“We are so excited to have this course available, especially at this critical time when many instructors are teaching remotely,” said Kyle Holt, president of S/P2. “A parts identification course is something we’ve wanted to add to our curriculum for quite awhile now, and we are pleased that Advance has stepped up to the plate to make this course possible.”

The interactive course will keep students engaged as they navigate the systems that are essential to all types of vehicles. The credential is available to career tech schools and post-secondary institutions as part of the S/P2 automotive service, collision repair/refinish and heavy-duty/diesel bundles.

For more information on S/P2,, visit sp2.org.

