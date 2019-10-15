S/P2 announced it has joined forces with WD-40 Company to offer student technicians across industries an opportunity to gain critical knowledge and boost their resume through a new online training course.

In the course “Cleaning, Storage, and Maintenance of Tools and Equipment,” students learn how rust can negatively affect tools, what to look for when cleaning and maintaining tools, and how proper maintenance and storage can help extend the life of their tools. As an organization that has been delivering solutions to trade professionals for more than 65 years, WD-40 Company brings industry best practices and a wide breadth of tips, tricks and solutions to the course.

The credential is available to career tech schools and post-secondary institutions as part of the S/P2 automotive, heavy-duty/diesel and welding course bundles. After passing the course, students earn a certificate of completion and a third-party industry credential that can be highlighted in their portfolios and used as a differentiator during job interviews.

“WD-40 Company understands that technicians invest a significant amount of money into their tools,” said Greg Kershaw, director of digital and e-commerce marketing for WD-40 Company. “If you are accumulating anywhere from $25,000 to $75,000 worth of tools over the course of your career, you want those tools to last. This course can help young technicians learn how protect their investment.”

More than 21,000 students have completed the course and earned the WD-40 Company credential since it debuted in August.

“Teaching students how to properly care for and store their tools is an important skill,” said Kyle Holt, president of S/P2. “It’s something that employers will value, and when technicians learn how to care for their tools early, it will save them money over the long term. We are pleased to have worked with WD-40 Company to make this course possible.”