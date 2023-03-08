Safelite Group Acquires Mark’s Mobile Glass

Safelite Group, the nation’s leading vehicle glass services and recalibration company and owner of Safelite AutoGlass, has announced an agreement to acquire the auto glass assets of Mark’s Mobile Glass operating throughout Central Missouri. The transaction was completed on Friday, March 3, 2023.

“We enjoy welcoming new team members to our business and leveraging their talents in providing the quality glass repair, replacement and recalibration services our customers expect from Safelite,” said Renee Cacchillo, president and CEO of Safelite Group. “We’re confident that our new associates from Mark’s Mobile Glass will contribute to our future success and are glad to have them join our team.”

The combined businesses will work together to grow a successful, caring business offering vehicle glass repair, replacement and recalibration services to Missouri customers.

“It’s an exciting time in our business as we continue to expand our reach, and with that comes the responsibility of caring for our people” said Cacchillo. “We look forward to making our new team members feel right at home.”

Mark’s Mobile Glass will leverage Safelite’s operational systems, advanced safety system recalibration expertise, world-class distribution network, global purchasing power and strong insurance and commercial relationships.

