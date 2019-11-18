Safelite Group Announces New Chief Information Officer

Safelite Group, parent company to Safelite AutoGlass, one of the nation’s largest providers of vehicle glass repair, replacement and recalibration services, and Safelite Solutions, the nation’s leading fleet and insurance claims management service partner, has named Howard Bruss as the company’s senior vice president and chief information officer (CIO).

“We recognize the continued importance of technology and its integral part of the overall design for our future business strategies,” said Tom Feeney, president and CEO of Safelite Group. “As CIO, Howard will have a seat at the table with our senior leadership team and be part of the overall plan for future strategies of our business, providing an essential voice in the role of technology.”

Bruss most recently served as senior vice president and CIO at Ascena Retail Group, the parent company to Justice, Lane Bryant, Catherines, Ann Taylor and Loft stores. He led a team of 1,200 internal and external associates across the globe, along with the Ascena Global Innovation Center for both IT and business processes.

“Howard is an outstanding technical and people leader with proven success in solving business challenges while improving operating results,” said Renee Cacchillo, EVP customer experience officer. “Our company is embarking on a significant technological evolution, and Howard has successfully led these types of multi-business enterprise transformations at other organizations.”

Bruss will assume responsibility for Safelite’s companywide IT initiatives along with analyzing the effectiveness and efficiency of everyday business processes, continuing to build upon the foundation and momentum set in place by Cacchillo.

“I’d like to thank Renee for expertly leading the technology team through a time of tremendous change,” said Feeney. “With Renee’s recent promotion to customer experience officer and her increased responsibilities leading Safelite Solutions, she’s passing the baton to Howard to lead our talented technology team.”

Feeney went on to share that the emerging importance of technology in the auto glass industry helped identify the need for a leader solely in this area.

“Technology is a fundamental component in how we enable our future growth and delight our customers in a way that wasn’t as visible to us five to seven years ago,” he said. “This CIO role will allow Howard to take the reins and build a future together as part of our technological transformation. He will add great value.”