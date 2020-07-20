Connect with us

News

Safety Requirements Established for 2020 SEMA Show

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

SEMA Show attendees will be required to wear face masks or face shields during the 2020 event as part of a proactive plan to prevent the spreading of germs and provide exhibitors and attendees with a safe environment where they will be able to conduct business. With 1,800 exhibiting companies participating in the upcoming event Nov. 3-6, 2020 in Las Vegas, the annual show will include several precautions and preventive safety measures.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

“Just like the world we live in today, this year’s SEMA Show will be different,” said Tom Gattuso, vice president of events for SEMA. “We recognize the challenges that the industry is going through, and we’ve made changes so that the industry will be able to gather and conduct business safely.”

In addition to adhering to best practices, show organizers released a video that outlines additional precautions that will be taken to focus on the health and well-being of those at the SEMA Show. The guidelines include:

  • Require use of face masks or face shields, frequent hand washing and social distancing
  • Designate entrance and exit areas to control and screen visitors with discrete daily health queries, incorporating non-invasive thermal cameras, etc.
  • Configure traffic flow with one-way aisles where possible
  • Install hand sanitizing stations throughout the show, 200 feet apart
  • Enhance physical cleaning with hourly sanitizing of high-traffic areas throughout the show floor and common areas, including doorways, elevators and escalators
  • Collaborate with Las Vegas Convention Center in their advancements to be among the first in the nation to pursue certification for safety measures aimed at outbreak prevention through actions such as sanitizing the facility nightly
  • Show organizers are also working with hotel partners, the Las Vegas Convention Center, and with state and city officials in Las Vegas to ensure high safety standards and government compliance for the November event.

“As a trade event focused on doing business, the SEMA Show is unique,” said Gattuso. “We’re confident that we can successfully host an event where businesses can connect safely.”

Advertisement

For the full details about the safety guidelines and the SEMA Show, visit semashow.com.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

AASP/NJ Releases Details of Free Virtual NORTHEAST Show

I-CAR Adds Jeff Peevy to Executive Leadership Team

RDA Partners with Saint Gobain on I-CAR Training

ASA Asks U.S. Senate to Exclude Cash for Clunkers in COVID-19 Stimulus Legislation

Advertisement

on

Safety Requirements Established for 2020 SEMA Show

on

NABC Cancels St. Louis Pars for Cars Golf Fundraiser

on

CIECA Names New Business Analyst/Technical Project Manager

on

Axalta Releases 2018-2019 Sustainability Report
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Recent Posts

News: NABC Cancels St. Louis Pars for Cars Golf Fundraiser

News: CIECA Names New Business Analyst/Technical Project Manager

News: Axalta Releases 2018-2019 Sustainability Report

News: Safety Requirements Established for 2020 SEMA Show

Shop Operations: Cycle Time: The Most Important KPI
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Southern Polyurethanes, Inc.

Southern Polyurethanes, Inc.
Contact: Andy KivesPhone: 706-781-2220
PO Box 1300, Blairsville GA 30514
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

A CLOSER LOOK AT GAS-CATALYTIC INFRARED CURING IN REFINISH

Sponsored Content

In Search of a Good Technician

Sponsored Content

Effective Marketing for Collision Repairers

Sponsored Content

THE POWER LIES WITHIN THE PROBLEM SOLVERS: THE IMPORTANCE OF TECH REPS
Connect