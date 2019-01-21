Safety, Time Savings Top U.S. Drivers’ Wish List for Connected Vehicles

A recent survey of 1,500 U.S. drivers reveals car owners want more sophisticated features in the areas of safety, time savings, maintenance, cost reduction and driving experience from their connected vehicles.

Results of the survey contained in DMI’s new e-book, “From Connected to Autonomous: A Vision of Future Auto Travel,” surveyed drivers about the features they currently use in their cars, as well as the features they desire in the future. The survey was conducted among drivers of 2014 vehicles or newer representing a dozen brands.

The top five features connected-car owners are using today are:

Accessing navigation or destination assistance Receiving notifications about the status of the vehicle Saving favorite destinations Planning the optimal route for a journey Sending and receiving texts, calls and e-mails via voice command

The top five requested features among respondents are:

After an accident, vehicle can tell driver whether or not the vehicle is safe to drive Vehicle can scan itself following an accident to track maintenance issues to be addressed Vehicle can recommend a more fuel-efficient route for travel Vehicle automatically can take and store video or security footage to track any accidents or damage done Driver can review tire status, lifetime value and recommendations on status and replacement of the vehicle

“The connected-car technology drivers are using today is primitive and owners can only be reactive,” said Michael Deittrick, senior vice president for digital strategy and chief digital officer of DMI. “Drivers are using features that simply improve their daily experience in the car. Data from respondents tells us drivers crave features that are anticipatory and can contextually help them extract more value from their vehicle. The data shows we need to be forward thinking about bringing the outside world into the connected car.”

Wish List

Based on the results of the survey, consumers’ connected-car wish list falls into five categories:

Safety – The top two of the 10 most-desired future features have safety implications. For instance, 79 percent of respondents said they’d like to see vehicles that can complete a full scan after an accident to determine if the vehicle is safe to drive.

Time savings – Survey takers said they want features to help save time while driving. For example, 62 percent of respondents expressed a desire for items such as connecting to prepaid parking. Additionally, 60 percent of respondents said they’d like the vehicle to convey alternate travel options, such as walking distance, bus stops or subway routes.

Maintenance – Almost three-quarters of respondents said they’d like to see the vehicle keep them updated on factors such as tire status and lifetime value of the vehicle. They also would prefer recommendations on the replacement status of parts on the vehicle.

Cost reduction – Drivers think tomorrow’s vehicles should help them save money on the road. Three out of four drivers report they would like a connected-vehicle feature that recommends a more fuel-efficient driving route.

Driving experience – Respondents want tomorrow’s vehicles to deliver more personalized and enriching driving experiences. For example, 61 percent would like their vehicle to send driving suggestions based on based on weather, geography and time-of-day variables.

DMI describes itself as an “end-to-end mobility company” with expertise in enterprise-strength web and app development, IoT, digital commerce, analytics, brand and marketing, and secure-device and app management.