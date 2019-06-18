San Diego Business Journal Names Paul Gauge a Finalist for ‘CEO of the Year’

Fix Auto USA announced that the San Diego Business Journal has named Fix Auto USA President and CEO Paul Gange a finalist for the “CEO of the Year” award. As a finalist, Gange is recognized among San Diego’s business elite for propelling Fix Auto USA forward and driving the business to new heights within the collision repair industry.



“It’s quite an honor to be considered as a finalist for this award, especially given San Diego’s business community is quite large and brimming with other successful CEOs,” said Gange. “I truly believe leading individuals and an enterprise like Fix Auto USA is a privilege, and I approach each day with this in mind. And for that I’m forever grateful. This recognition is really a reflection of the devoted and bright associates who share the same passion for the Fix Auto USA organization as I do.”



Gange was selected as a finalist for his professional achievements, contributions towards Fix Auto USA’s growth, innovation, marketing activities, and relationships with franchise partners and the marketplace at large.