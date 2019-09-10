Sarah Short Joins Babcox Media as Regional Sales Manager

Babcox Media, Inc. is pleased to announce that Sarah Short has joined the company as a regional sales manager.

In her new role, Short will be responsible for the growth and management of a sales territory as well as strategic digital sales initiatives across the organization’s portfolio of brands.

“Sarah’s media experience, her strong reputation with clients and her proven digital acumen make her a great addition to our team,” said Bill Babcox, president of Babcox Media.

Short joins Babcox from Advance Ohio (formerly the Cleveland Plain Dealer and Cleveland.com), where she spent 12 years in various client success roles including sales director, sales manager and account executive.

“I’m looking forward to applying my experience to this industry and thrilled to join an organization that is so aligned with my passion for driving customer success,” said Short.