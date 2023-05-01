 SATA Announces BBQ Kit Spring Promotion

BodyShop Business
The information source for the collision repair industry.
News

SATA will be giving out a BBQ kit (while supplies last) with the purchase of any version of the SATAjet X 5500.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

SATA has announced a spring promotion where they will be giving out a BBQ kit (while supplies last) with the purchase of any version of the SATAjet X 5500, including the Phaser.

Awaken the grill master within you, leap into the spring and receive a SATA BBQ kit. Whether at the next family picnic or out camping, with the SATA BBQ Kit you’re perfectly set.

The apron is 100% cotton and wax-finished, featuring an adjustable neckband, breast pocket and two side pockets, faux-leather adornments and SATA patch. The SATA stainless steel tongs have five functions: tongs, fork, bottle opener, grill grate cleaner and lifter.

Available at participating SATA distributors, with purchase of a SATAjet X 5500.

For more information, visit satausa.com.

