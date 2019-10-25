SATA Introduces the SEMA Special Edition SATAjet X 5500 Hippie

SATA has announced that at SEMA 2019, the company will be displaying its new special edition spray gun “Hippie”.

Fifty years ago in 1969, “Peace, Love and Music” was the motto of the “Summer of Love”, in which hippies adorned with flowers danced and celebrated at the legendary Woodstock Music Festival. Commemorating the fiftieth anniversary of the Woodstock Music Festival, SATA has recognized the cultural impact of the era with a Special Edition spray gun.

The colorful motifs of the SATAjet X 5500 Hippie represent this unique movement. The spray gun is fully functional and suitable for daily use in the spray booth.

This special edition gun can be ordered with sample RPS multipurpose cups. The Hippie spray gun is available in “I” and “O” versions with nozzle sizes ranging from 1.2 to 1.4, both RP and HVLP technology versions come in Standard only. The Special Edition Hippie spray gun will begin shipping to SATA distributors by November 1 while supplies last!

Stop by our SEMA booth #10609, our SATA Application Technicians are happy to show tips and tricks to all interested visitors regarding the assembly and maintenance of SATA products.