Products: Malco Automotive Launches EPIC PRO Ceramic Coating
Products
SATA Launches SATAjet K 1800 Spray Mix
SATA introduces the new SATAjet K 1800 spray mix, an innovative new product in the field of high-pressure coating.
SATA introduces the new SATAjet K 1800 spray mix, an innovative new product in the field of high-pressure coating.
With the “spray mix technology,” the paint material is applied at high pressure, creating a pre-formed airless spray fan. Through the air cap, compressed air is fed to this airless spray fan, which helps to shape it and enables an even droplet distribution. The result is a homogeneous material application for highest surface quality.
The ergonomic design in combination with the low trigger force of only 24 Nm enables fatigue-free working even during longer coating sessions. Thanks to its light weight, the SATAjet K 1800 spray mix is perfect for continuous and time-intensive coating processes. Plus, the innovative, two-part clampLock paint needle system enables easier maintenance.
The new SATA spray mix spray gun is perfectly suited for both classic craftmanship as well as for industrial applications, e.g. for the coating of large surfaces and a wide range of components. Thanks to the various adjustment options and the finely tuned nozzle range, it is the perfect choice if it comes to high profitability, high area output and high finishing quality.
Benefits include:
- Ergonomic design with a well-balanced gun body
- Low spray gun weight
- Single-axis trigger system for low trigger forces and fatigue-free working
- Innovative, two-part clampLock paint needle system
- Material connection system for the sieve or insert filter
- Material connection G1/4 NPSM / air connection G1/4
Other features include:
- Ball-shaped tip of the paint needle, for perfect sealing
- Pre-nozzle with tungsten carbide insert
- Paint nozzle with nozzle core made of tungsten carbide
- High surface quality at a pressure in the range of 500 – 3625 psi
- Trigger with integrated trigger lock
- Adjustable fan size
- Application of water- and solvent-based paint systems
- Easy to clean and corrosion-resistant anodized surface
- Optional swivel joints for air and material connection
The SATAjet K 1800 spray mix is available in three versions, with different nozzle sizes available for your individual setup. You can also retrofit a swivel joint for the material connection as well as for the air connection, which reduces the twisting of the connected hoses and makes the painting process easier.
For more information, call (800) 533-8016 or visit satausa.com.