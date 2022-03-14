SATA Launches SATAjet K 1800 Spray Mix

SATA introduces the new SATAjet K 1800 spray mix, an innovative new product in the field of high-pressure coating.

With the “spray mix technology,” the paint material is applied at high pressure, creating a pre-formed airless spray fan. Through the air cap, compressed air is fed to this airless spray fan, which helps to shape it and enables an even droplet distribution. The result is a homogeneous material application for highest surface quality.

The ergonomic design in combination with the low trigger force of only 24 Nm enables fatigue-free working even during longer coating sessions. Thanks to its light weight, the SATAjet K 1800 spray mix is perfect for continuous and time-intensive coating processes. Plus, the innovative, two-part clampLock paint needle system enables easier maintenance.