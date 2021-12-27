 SATA Makes Christmas Donation to Needy Children
News

SATA Makes Christmas Donation to Needy Children

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

SATA announced that it has donated to KIDsmiling e.V. in Germany for the fourth consecutive year to help children and young people in need at Christmastime.

KIDsmiling offers free football training sessions for boys and girls between the age of 6-18, mainly in socially disadvantaged areas. After launching two projects in Stuttgart-Bad Cannstatt and Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen over the last few years, SATA is using this year’s donation to further develop these projects.

Last year, SATA’s donation abroad supported the Austin Hatcher Foundation for Pediatric Cancer in the U.S., an organization dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for children diagnosed with cancer. From the moment of diagnosis and throughout the treatment, the foundation supports the children and their families through psychological counseling, specialized activities for recreation and healthy lifestyle education.

For 23 years now, SATA has supported charity projects at home and abroad helping children and young people in need around Christmas time. Despite the economic impacts of the coronavirus crisis, they are determined to continue to support social organizations.

For more information on SATA, visit sata.com.

