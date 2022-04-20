 SATA Offers Bluetooth Speaker as Spring Promotion
SATA Offers Bluetooth Speaker as Spring Promotion

Global Finishing Solutions Adds to Distribution Team

Classic Collision Expands in Texas

Mitchell, Tractable Deliver on Touchless Estimating
News

SATA Offers Bluetooth Speaker as Spring Promotion

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

SATA announced, as a spring promotion, it is offering a stylish SATA bluetooth speaker by JBL with every SATAjet X 5500 spray gun (whether in HVLP or RP technology, standard or digital version, includes X 5500 Phase) purchased from your local SATA distributor while supplies last.

The SATA bluetooth speaker by JBL

With SATA spray guns, you can apply a wide range of paint materials while always setting the right (color) tone — and, at the same time, you can enjoy the perfect sound of the JBL bluetooth speaker whether during work breaks, in the office or at home.

Thanks to the integrated noise-cancelling microphone, the speaker works as a speaker phone with a crystal clear phone call experience. It also impresses with its compact design in champagne coloring. Via bluetooth, it offers up to five hours of continuous JBL sound quality. Thanks to the waterproof housing, the speaker is the perfect companion also for the pool or beach.

For more information, visit satausa.com or call (800) 533-8016.

Advertisement
